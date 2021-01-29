Left Menu

Fund raising via public equity issuance surges 46 pc to Rs 92,000 cr in Apr-Dec: Eco Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 18:48 IST
Fund raising via public equity issuance surges 46 pc to Rs 92,000 cr in Apr-Dec: Eco Survey

Indian companies garnered close to Rs 92,000 crore through public issuance of equity during April-December this fiscal, a 46 per cent jump from the preceding financial year, with rights issue remaining the most preferred route for financing business needs.

Companies had raised Rs 62,816 crore in the April-December period of 2019-20, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

During April-December 2020, however, the number of companies raising money through public issue reduced to 33 from 49 in the same period last year, the survey noted.

Of the total Rs 91,993 crore mopped up through public issuance of equities in April-December 2020, Rs 60,907 crore was raised through 16 rights issues as compared to Rs 51,866 crore from 13 issues in April-December 2019.

With regard to private placement route, the survey mentioned that the year 2020-21 (up to December) witnessed a decline in fund raising through such route compared to the similar period for previous year. This could be attributed to lower fund mobilisation via preferential issue of equity shares.

In April-December 2020, there were 183 issues mobilising Rs 91,631 crore through private placement compared to 229 issues raising Rs 1,79,444 crore during the same period last year. Within the private placement route, 21 qualified institutional placements (QIPs) raised Rs 64,148 crore during the period under review as compared to 9 QIPs that raked in Rs 34,028 crore in the April-December period proceeding fiscal.

A total of 162 preferential allotments raised Rs 27,483 crore, much lower than 220 such allotments that garnered Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

On the debt market front, the total debt issuance in primary market climbed by 30 per cent to Rs 5.99 lakh crore during the period under review from Rs 4.63 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During April-December 2020, the amount raised through private placement of debt accelerated by 32 per cent to Rs 5.95 lakh crore. However, the amount raised through public debt issues declined by 67 per cent to Rs 3,872 crore during the same period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC permits felling of over 4,100 trees in TTZ for new Mathura-Jhansi railway track

The Supreme Court Friday permitted felling of 4,108 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone TTZ for laying of a new railway track between Mathura and Jhansi.TTZ is about 10,400 sq km, spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras a...

Pak to stop issuing manual visas from next month

Pakistan will stop issuing manual visas in all its embassies from Monday and has asked non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.A senior official at the Pakistani embassy in the ...

CBI chief launches agency's revamped website

CBI Director R K Shukla on Friday launched a revamped mobile friendly website of the agency, officials said. The new CBI portal -- httpscbi.gov.in -- is an attempt to make the internet presence of the agency more visitor friendly, they said...

J&J's COVID-19 vaccine 66% effective in large global trial

Johnson Johnson said on Friday that its single-dose vaccine was 66 effective in preventing COVID-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants which will give health officials another weapon to tackle the coronavirus. In the trial o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021