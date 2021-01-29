Turmeric exports rise 42pc in Apr-Sept

Turmeric exports rise 42pc in Apr-SeptPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:09 IST
The country's turmeric exports have risen by 42 per cent in volume terms during the first half (April-September) of the 2020-21 fiscal, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday.
To boost exports, the Spices Board conducted a virtual buyer-seller meet for chilli and turmeric with focus on Andhra Pradesh.
India is the world's largest exporter of these two spices.
During 2019-20, India exported 4,84,000 tonnes of chilli and its products valued at Rs 6,211.70 crore.
''Turmeric held a share of 11 per cent in volume and 6 per cent in value of the export basket, with an export of 1,36,000 tonnes valued at Rs 1,216.40 crore,'' it said in a statement.
