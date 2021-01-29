Left Menu

Improved monetary policy transmission brings down interest rate for borrowers: Survey

The credit offtake from banking sector witnessed a broad-based slowdown in 2020-21 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.RBI has reduced repo rate by 250 bps since February 2019 the current easing cycle.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:22 IST
Improved monetary policy transmission brings down interest rate for borrowers: Survey

The Economic Survey on Friday said that the monetary policy transmission has improved resulting in fast lowering of interest rate for borrowers. Despite reduction in rates by 250 basis points since February 2019, credit growth of banks slowed down to 6.7 per cent as on January 1, 2021. The credit offtake from banking sector witnessed a broad-based slowdown in 2020-21 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

''RBI has reduced repo rate by 250 bps since February 2019 (the current easing cycle). The transmission of policy repo rate changes has been weak on quantity of credit. However, there has been improved transmission on rate structure and term structure,'' the survey said.

As a result of accommodative monetary policy during 2020, the RBI has cut benchmark repo rate cut by 115 bps since March 2020 with 75 bps cut in first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in March 2020 and 40 bps cut in second meeting in May 2020. Also, systemic liquidity in 2020-21 remained in surplus while RBI undertook various conventional and unconventional measures to manage liquidity situation in the economy. ''This year (2020) saw improvement in transmission of policy repo rates to deposit and lending rates, as reflected in the decline of 94 bps and 67 bps in weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans and outstanding rupee loans respectively from March 2020 to November 2020,'' the survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Similarly, it said, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate declined by 81 bps during the same period, it said.

Across bank groups, it said, private sector banks exhibited greater transmission in terms on fresh loans, however, public sector banks exhibited greater transmission on outstanding loans for the entire easing cycle. Apart from the reduction in term deposit rates, many banks also lowered their saving deposit rates during the current easing cycle. The saving deposit rates of five major banks, which ranged 3.25-3.5 per cent prior to the introduction of the external benchmark (in end September 2019), were placed at 2.7-3.0 per cent as on January 15, 2021.

''The flexible adjustment of saving deposit rates bodes well for monetary transmission to lending rates,'' it said.

According to the pre-budget survey, the recovery rate for the scheduled commercial banks through IBC (since its inception) has been over 45 per cent. Due to the pandemic, initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) was suspended for any default and the suspension along with continued clearance has allowed a small decline in accumulated cases.

The survey said that the financial flows to the real economy however remained constrained on account of subdued credit growth by both banks and non-banking financial corporations. The higher reserve money growth did not fully translate into commensurate money supply growth due to the lower (adjusted) money multiplier reflecting large deposits by banks with RBI under reverse repo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Top-ranked Barty thrilled to be back playing again

Australias world number one Ash Barty was delighted to return to competing again after 11 months on Friday although her comeback in Adelaide ended on a losing note against Simona Halep of Romania. The 24-year-old skipped the U.S. Open and a...

Germany likely to get 20.3 mln doses of COVID vaccine by end-March -Merkel aide

Germany will likely receive 20.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of March, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff said.We already got 1.3 million doses from BionTech last year, and by the end of March we should have around 1...

Pak to stop issuing manual visas from next month

Pakistan will stop issuing manual visas in all its embassies from Monday and has asked non-resident Pakistanis and others interested in travelling to the country to apply online for e-visas.A senior official at the Pakistani embassy in the ...

SC permits felling of over 4,100 trees in TTZ for new Mathura-Jhansi railway track

The Supreme Court Friday permitted felling of 4,108 trees in the Taj Trapezium Zone TTZ for laying of a new railway track between Mathura and Jhansi.TTZ is about 10,400 sq km, spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021