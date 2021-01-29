Left Menu

India only country among emerging markets to receive equity FPI inflows in 2020: Eco Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 19:34 IST
India only country among emerging markets to receive equity FPI inflows in 2020: Eco Survey

India was the only country among emerging markets to receive equity inflows from FPIs in 2020, as the country attracted USD 30 billion in the first nine months of the year, according to the Economic Survey.

Also, net inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) recorded an all-time monthly high of USD 9.8 billion in November 2020, as investors' risk appetite returned.

''During April-December 2020, equities witnessed an inflow of at USD 30 billion, five times its previous year value - India was the only country among emerging markets to receive equity FII inflows in 2020,'' according to the Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

As a result of strong inflows, buoyant Sensex and Nifty resulted in India's market-capitalisation to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio crossing 100 per cent for the first time since October 2010.

''While stock markets value the potential future growth, these elevated levels still raise concerns on the disconnect between the financial markets and real sector,'' the Survey noted.

However, other emerging markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Brazil, Thailand and South Africa witnessed outflows from FPIs last year.

''The total cumulative investment by FPIs (at the acquisition cost) increased 5.4 per cent to USD 273.6 billion as on December 31, 2020 from USD 259.5 billion as on December 31, 2019,'' the Survey pointed out.

In addition, markets regulator Sebi has granted certain temporary relaxation to FPIs in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This included providing temporary relaxation in processing of documents pertaining to FPIs by allowing designated depository participants and custodians to process the request for registration/ continuance / KYC review and any other material change on the basis of scanned version of signed documents(instead of originals) and copies of documents which are not certified, received from specified email.

Apart from this, investors put in Rs 2.76 lakh crore into the mutual funds industry during April-December 2020-21, as compared to a net inflow of Rs 1.82 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

The inflow led to 45-player mutual funds asset base rising 17 per cent to reach an all time high of Rs 31.02 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2020 from Rs 26.54 lakh crore at the end of December 31, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

I appeal to govt to restore internet services at all agitation sites, else we will protest this as well: Darshan Pal.

I appeal to govt to restore internet services at all agitation sites, else we will protest this as well Darshan Pal....

Maharashtra records 168 more bird deaths

As many as 168 birds, including142 poultry birds, were found dead in Maharashtra on Thursday,said an official from the state animal husbandry department onFriday.Maharashtra has been reporting deaths of variousbirds, including poultry, amid...

Farmers' agitation will spread across country if not resolved soon: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday warned that the farmers agitation will spread across the country if not resolved soon and asserted that the only solution to the issue was to throw the new agri laws in the waste paper basket.Addressin...

Mahindra Logistics Q3 consolidated profit up 17 pc to Rs 18 cr

Mahindra Logistics on Friday reported a 17.42 per cent jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 18.40 crore for the quarter ended December.The logistics arm of the Mahindra Group had clocked a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 15.67 crore du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021