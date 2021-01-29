Left Menu

Pandemic ends 30-year growth streak for Polish economy

Polands economy shrank 2.8 per cent during 2020 due to the pandemic, ending three decades of constant growth, according to preliminary figures released by the national statistical office.The report released Friday by Statistics Poland showed that the usual driving forces of the economy faltered.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:16 IST
Poland's economy shrank 2.8 per cent during 2020 due to the pandemic, ending three decades of constant growth, according to preliminary figures released by the national statistical office.

The report released Friday by Statistics Poland showed that the usual driving forces of the economy faltered. Private sector spending shrank by 3 per cent and investment contracted by 8.4 per cent.

It was the first contraction in Poland's GDP since a 7 per cent drop in 1991, when the economy was going through a painful transformation from being centrally-run to a market-driven system.

The contraction in 2020 comes after growth of 4.5 per cent in 2019. Economists are expecting an economic rebound in the second quarter this year.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the data was nevertheless better than expected, considering how much smaller business activity and consumer spending were constrained by repeated anti-COVID-19 lockdowns. The government had offered financial support and exemptions from dues to hardest-hit businesses.

“We are going through the recession easier that had been predicted.” Morawiecki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

