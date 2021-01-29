Left Menu

Mkts faced corrections due to COVID-19 uncertainty in early FY21; recovered afterwards: Eco Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:27 IST
Mkts faced corrections due to COVID-19 uncertainty in early FY21; recovered afterwards: Eco Survey

There were some significant corrections due to COVID-19 induced uncertainty in the beginning of this financial year, however both Nifty-50 and BSE Sensex recovered strongly afterwards, according to the Economic Survey 2020-21 tabled in the Parliament on Friday.

It said that the BSE benchmark index rose 68.9 per cent till January 20, 2021. During 2020-21 (up to January 20, 2021), India’s benchmark indices Nifty-50 and BSE Sensex reached record highs of 14,644.7 and 49,792.1, respectively on January 20, 2021, the survey said.

''There were some significant corrections due to COVID-19 induced uncertainty in the beginning of this financial year, however both Nifty50 and S&P BSE Sensex index recovered strongly afterwards,'' it said.

During the same period, the Nifty-50 index of NSE gained 70.3 per cent from March 31, 2020 to January 20, 2021.

India VIX, an index circulated by NSE which indicates the degree of fluctuation that can be expected in Nifty-50 index by active traders over the next 30 days have fallen considerably since March 2020, indicating decline in volatility in the stock market, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Maharashtra records 168 more bird deaths

As many as 168 birds, including142 poultry birds, were found dead in Maharashtra on Thursday,said an official from the state animal husbandry department onFriday.Maharashtra has been reporting deaths of variousbirds, including poultry, amid...

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting on Saturday, to put forth govt's legislative agenda for Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Saturday to put forth the governments legislative agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament.This time the customary all-party meeting is being held after the beginning of the...

European regulator gives green light for Astra-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

Europes medicines regulator on Friday recommended approving AstraZeneca and Oxford Universitys COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 18, the third vaccine to be cleared for use in the European Union.The AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021