Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic company once again

Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic company once againPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:41 IST
Reliance Industries Limited once again went past Tata Consultancy Services to become the most valued company in the country by market valuation on Friday.
Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday only surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.
At close of trade on Friday, Reliance Industries market capitalisation was at Rs 11,68,454.02 crore, which was Rs 374.18 crore more than that of TCS' Rs 11,68,079.84 crore valuation on the BSE.
Shares of Reliance Industries closed at Rs 1,843.15, registering a decline of 1.78 per cent, while TCS dipped 2.71 per cent to close at Rs 3,112.90.
Both Reliance Industries and TCS have in the past also competed for the coveted status of the country's most valued firm.
Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries, Mahindra Group join global giants in committing to stakeholder capitalism metrics
Reliance Industries Q3 net up 12 pc on strong momentum at retail, Jio
Reliance Industries shares decline 5 pc
Reliance Industries shares decline over 5 pc; mcap tanks Rs 69,702 cr
Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc