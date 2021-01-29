Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:41 IST
Reliance Industries races past TCS to become most-valued domestic company once again
Reliance Industries Limited once again went past Tata Consultancy Services to become the most valued company in the country by market valuation on Friday.

Tata Consultancy Services had on Monday only surpassed Reliance Industries Ltd to become the country's most valued firm by market capitalisation.

At close of trade on Friday, Reliance Industries market capitalisation was at Rs 11,68,454.02 crore, which was Rs 374.18 crore more than that of TCS' Rs 11,68,079.84 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of Reliance Industries closed at Rs 1,843.15, registering a decline of 1.78 per cent, while TCS dipped 2.71 per cent to close at Rs 3,112.90.

Both Reliance Industries and TCS have in the past also competed for the coveted status of the country's most valued firm.

Market capitalisation of companies changes daily with movement in their stock prices.

