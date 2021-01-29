Left Menu

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd introduces Future Generali Lifetime Partner Plan

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI), announced the launch of its latest offering, Future Generali Lifetime Partner Plan. The product is a traditional Participating whole life insurance plan with the following key features

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:03 IST
Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd introduces Future Generali Lifetime Partner Plan
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI), announced the launch of its latest offering, Future Generali Lifetime Partner Plan. The product is a traditional Participating whole life insurance plan with the following key features: * Two options to choose from basic customer need-

Option 1: Immediate Income - pays a guaranteed income along with cash bonus, if declared, from the very first year. Option 2: Deferred Income - pays a guaranteed income along with cash bonus, if declared, from premium payment term plus 3 years

* Guaranteed Income increases gradually and is payable for a defined period depending upon the option chosen * Enjoy whole-life cover till 100 years of age and secure your family's financial future against the uncertainties of life

* Flexibility to receive income - in yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly frequency as per need and change the same with changing needs. * Tax benefits available as per prevailing tax rules

Key Highlights of Future Generali Lifetime Partner Plan * Regular income for the whole of your life, up to age 100.

* Provides an increasing guaranteed income in addition to an annual cash bonus, if declared. The guaranteed income duration and amount depends upon the plan option chosen. * Potential upside on the income through cash bonuses (if declared) - CashBonus has been declared for the immediate income option which will be payable till next bonus declaration.

* Can be bought as an alternate source of income, retirement income and regular income for a lifetime * Tax-free income as per current tax laws for standard policies

Announcing the launch of Future Generali Assured Wealth Plan, Rakesh Wadhwa, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited, said, "True to its name, the plan provides you income to support your regular and planned expenses for a whole life. Our breakthrough feature of immediate and increasing income helps you meet your retirement needs without having to worry about inflation. In addition to providing guaranteed increasing Income, the plan also offers a non-guaranteed annual cash bonus to the policyholders. We believe insurance is a long-term financial savings instrument and with coverage of up to age 100, flexible premium payment terms, liquidity options, guaranteed and non-guaranteed benefits, this plan adequately addresses multiple life stage needs of our customers."

*Refer to annexure below for eligibility parameters: Entry age (As on last Birthday) - Minimum: Option 1 & Option 2: 1 year

Maximum:Option 1: 55 years & Option 2: 60 years Under both options

* Maturity age (As on last birthday - Minimum: 100 years Maximum: 100 years

* Policy term: (100 minus Entry age) years * Premium Payment Term (PPT): 6/ 8/ 10/ 12 years

* Premium Payment Type: Limited Pay * Sum Assured: Minimum: Rs. 1,00,000

Maximum: No Limit (Subject to board approved underwritingpolicy) * Premium Payment Frequency: Yearly, Half Yearly, Quarterly and Monthly

* Premium amount * Minimum: Rs. 2,208 for monthly mode, Rs. 6,625 for quarterly mode, Rs. 13,000 for half-yearly mode, Rs. 25,000 for annual mode

* Maximum: No Limit (as per Sum Assured) This story is provided by Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

Also Read: Omkar Realtors Aided by Lenders-Customers Support Revives Three Mega Residential Projects

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden priority is dealing with Iran's growing fissile material stockpile - Sullivan

A critical early priority for the Biden administration is to deal with an escalating crisis with Iran as Tehran gets closer to having enough fissile material for a nuclear weapon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.From ...

BRIEF-SNB and Swiss government enter into new profit distribution agreement

Jan 29 Reuters - Swiss National Bank And Swiss Government Enter Into New Profit Distribution Agreement Swiss National Bank Will Now Pay Upt To 6 Billion Sfr To Government And Cantons If Financial Situation Permits Further coverage ...

Congo's prime minister resigns after lawmakers vote him out

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba submitted his letter of resignation on Friday to Congos president, two days after lawmakers voted overwhelmingly for his ouster.After 15 months heading the coalition government, he thanked President...

Cong holds 'Hunkaar Rally' in Tripura

The opposition Congress inTripura on Friday organized a Hunkaar rally to protestagainst the slaughtering of democracy and skyrocketingprices in the state.The protestors also threatened to organize movementagainst the BJP-IPFT alliance gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021