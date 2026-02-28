Left Menu

NITKonnect'26: Catalyzing Innovation and Global Growth

Over 1200 NITK Surathkal alumni gathered at NITKonnect'26 in Bengaluru, showcasing their influence across industries. The event highlighted innovations and collaborations through keynotes and panels. A new MOU promises support for student entrepreneurs, aligning with Vision 2035. The summit underscores NITK's role in driving India's technological and entrepreneurial advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:04 IST
NITKonnect'26: Catalyzing Innovation and Global Growth
(L-R) Niranjan Mahabalappa, President of NITK Surathkal Alumni Association, Prof. Ravi B, Director of NITK Surathkal and Prof Prasanna Belur, Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking convergence of talent and innovation, more than 1200 alumni from NITK Surathkal assembled in Bengaluru for NITKonnect'26. This grand summit organized by the NITK Alumni Association featured industry leaders headlining keynotes and 37 executive panels with over 110 speakers, who delved into topics ranging from artificial intelligence to scaling innovations for global impact.

A highlight of the event was an MOU signed between NITK Surathkal, Bhive, and the Alumni Association to provide free co-working spaces for budding student entrepreneurs. This strategic partnership aims to nurture future leaders and entrepreneurs, in line with NITK's Vision 2035 roadmap, unveiled by Director Prof. B Ravi and Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations, Prof Prasanna Belur.

NITKonnect'26 wasn't merely a gathering but a testament to the power and reach of NITK alumni worldwide, embracing roles from esteemed founders to angel investors and top executives. With discussions like 'Innovate in Bharat, Scale for the World,' the summit explored India's evolution into a tech powerhouse, defining the new trajectory of growth and innovation led by the NITK community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapes cases continue in Bengal though it has female CM; Mamata Banerjee should be ashamed: BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan at rally.

Rapes cases continue in Bengal though it has female CM; Mamata Banerjee shou...

 India
2
Strategic Security Deployment Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Strategic Security Deployment Ahead of West Bengal Polls

 India
3
Tragic Double Death: Husband's Despair Unveiled

Tragic Double Death: Husband's Despair Unveiled

 India
4
VCK Presses for Dignified Seat-Sharing with DMK

VCK Presses for Dignified Seat-Sharing with DMK

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026