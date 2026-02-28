NITKonnect'26: Catalyzing Innovation and Global Growth

In a striking convergence of talent and innovation, more than 1200 alumni from NITK Surathkal assembled in Bengaluru for NITKonnect'26. This grand summit organized by the NITK Alumni Association featured industry leaders headlining keynotes and 37 executive panels with over 110 speakers, who delved into topics ranging from artificial intelligence to scaling innovations for global impact.

A highlight of the event was an MOU signed between NITK Surathkal, Bhive, and the Alumni Association to provide free co-working spaces for budding student entrepreneurs. This strategic partnership aims to nurture future leaders and entrepreneurs, in line with NITK's Vision 2035 roadmap, unveiled by Director Prof. B Ravi and Dean Alumni & Corporate Relations, Prof Prasanna Belur.

NITKonnect'26 wasn't merely a gathering but a testament to the power and reach of NITK alumni worldwide, embracing roles from esteemed founders to angel investors and top executives. With discussions like 'Innovate in Bharat, Scale for the World,' the summit explored India's evolution into a tech powerhouse, defining the new trajectory of growth and innovation led by the NITK community.

(With inputs from agencies.)