Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone over 10, says police.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone over 10, says police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six critically injured, says Home Minister Anitha.
Seven people killed, 8 injured due to blast in fire cracker manufacturing unit: AP Home Minister Anitha.
Firecracker unit blast: Casualties likely to go up, says Andhra Home Minister Anitha.
Rajasthan CM Blasts Congress, Vows Zero Tolerance on Corruption
Witnesses say blast strikes downtown in Tehran, Iran's capital, as thick smoke is seen rising in sky, reports AP.