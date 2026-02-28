Gatwick Alerts Travelers: Flight Disruptions Linked to Middle East Airspace Restrictions

London Gatwick Airport has issued a warning to travelers that some flights to and from the airport may face delays or cancellations. This development follows airspace restrictions in the Middle East resulting from recent military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.

A spokesperson for Gatwick noted that restrictions have been put in place in parts of the region due to the unfolding situation in the Middle East. The spokesperson emphasized that this situation is rapidly evolving.

The airport is particularly monitoring flights operated by Qatar and Emirates, alerting passengers about possible disruptions, though no flights have been canceled as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)