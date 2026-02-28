Left Menu

Gatwick Alerts Travelers: Flight Disruptions Linked to Middle East Airspace Restrictions

London Gatwick Airport alerts travelers of potential flight delays or cancellations due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East. This comes after military actions involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. No flights have been canceled yet, but Gatwick remains on high alert, especially concerning Qatar and Emirates routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London Gatwick Airport has issued a warning to travelers that some flights to and from the airport may face delays or cancellations. This development follows airspace restrictions in the Middle East resulting from recent military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran.

A spokesperson for Gatwick noted that restrictions have been put in place in parts of the region due to the unfolding situation in the Middle East. The spokesperson emphasized that this situation is rapidly evolving.

The airport is particularly monitoring flights operated by Qatar and Emirates, alerting passengers about possible disruptions, though no flights have been canceled as of now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

