Mehbooba Mufti Appeals for Peace Amid US-Israel Conflict with Iran

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has raised concerns regarding the United States and Israel's attack on Iran during the holy fasting month of Ramzan. She expressed her solidarity with the civilians affected by the conflict and emphasized the plight of Indian nationals stranded in the region, including students.

Addressing reporters at a party event in Katra town, Reasi district, Mufti stated her heartfelt prayers for the strength and courage of the Iranian people during these testing times. She called on authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian citizens, particularly students from Jammu and Kashmir, caught in the conflict.

In a related development, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has formally petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for urgent intervention. The letter highlights the volatile security situation in Iran affecting thousands of Indian students, many of whom are engaged in vital academic pursuits. The JKSA's appeal underscores the critical need for coordinated diplomatic efforts to ensure student safety without compromising their educational futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)