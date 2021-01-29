Trell hires over 50 people laid off by ByteDance

Lifestyle e-commerce platform Trell on Friday said it has hired over 50 people who were laid off by ByteDance.

According to the company, it is hiring experienced and talented team members across multiple positions like marketing, growth, content, community, tech, product, ad sales, business development, design, and e-commerce at the moment.

''ByteDance started with job cuts in India on Wednesday following a permanent ban on its apps TikTok and Helo. The situation is unfortunate, and we at Trell would like to continue supporting the talented people who have provided a great value to the ecosystem,'' Trell Co-Founder Pulkit Agrawal said in a statement.

ByteDance, which owns Tiktok, on Wednesday laid off around 2,000 employees.

He said that Trell has various positions open for anyone who is looking for an opportunity.

''So far, we have received over 800 applications in just 48 hours from people who have recently been laid off and are currently looking for opportunities across verticals and we have hired over 50 people from these platforms across various roles,'' Agrawal said.

Indigenous video sharing app Chingari has also offered to hire some employees who have been laid off by Tiktok.

