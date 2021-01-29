Left Menu

Autonomous driving to be cheaper than cost of a car: Softbank chief Son

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:24 IST
Autonomous driving to be cheaper than cost of a car: Softbank chief Son

Mass production of vehicles without a driving wheel will start in about two years and autonomous driving is going to be cheaper than the present cost of a car, Softbank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said on Friday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, he said the COVID-19 situation is a tragedy, but technology is evolving faster due to the pandemic.

Speaking to BlackRock chief Larry Fink during a session on the last day of the week-long summit, attended by top government and business leaders from across the world, Son said he is optimistic in the long-run about recovery from the pandemic, adding that vaccines have come as a sign of hope. But it will take some time to get people vaccinated, causing worry in the short run, he added.

Technological advances are changing people lives and the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated those developments, Son said. ''Tragedy is tragedy. It's a disastrous situation. But technology-wise, it's evolving quicker,'' he said.

For example, video conferencing has taken off and so has education-technology and autonomous driving, both spurred by innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), the Softbank Group Corp Chairman and CEO said.

''New tech unicorns represent USD 510 billion -- half of that from US, and two-thirds of the remaining half from China, with only one company from Japan,'' he said.

''Some of it is not just a disruption Some of it are miracles. We wouldn't have been able to stay as connected as we are today just six years ago,'' Fink said.

''Think about how we are able to do our work and live our lives in this remote world as we try to say healthy. I look at that as a miracle,'' said Flink, who heads one of the biggest asset managers in the world.

Son added, ''Consider autonomous vehicles. Licensed mass production of a vehicle without a driving wheel is starting in two years. Shortly after that, autonomous driving will be cheaper than the cost of a car.'' ''I think a drastic change will happen to the way we live, the way we commute, the way we interact,'' he further said.

Asked what will it mean for workers, Son said, ''People have to adapt. The technology revolution cannot be stopped or slowed down. It's happening anyway. We cannot stop it. We have to educate ourselves, we have to learn.'' Fink said a zero-carbon future is estimated to need a spending of USD 40 trillion and asked Son about his priorities for environmentally-focused investments, to which the world's foremost startup and tech investor said he is focused on investing in solar.

Asked whether AI is good for humanity or not, Son said, ''Definitely it's good for humanity. It's helping people's lives. No more traffic accidents. AI is helping people connect to each other. Even global climate AI is helping. As long as we use the power of AI for the good of humanity -- which I believe that most people are -- then it is good for humanity.'' PTI BJ ABMABM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia puts Pussy Riot member under house arrest ahead of protests

A Russian court ordered Maria Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot punk band, to be kept under house arrest until March 23 for violating restrictions related to the pandemic, the court said on Friday.The move comes ahead of protests on Sun...

Eco Survey captures India's fight against COVID-19, its strong economic fundamentals: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament earlier in the day, captures Indias fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its strong economic fundamentals.It emphasises on the huge potential...

EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they expressed commitment to consolidate and expand the India-US strategic partnership and reiterated commitment to ...

Hungary signs deal for Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, first in EU

Hungary became the European Unions first member to approve Chinas Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, sealing a deal on Friday for 5 million doses just a week after becoming the first EU member to buy Russias Sputnik V vaccine. Prime Minister Vikto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021