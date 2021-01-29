Left Menu

Panel proposes hike in minimum salary for Kerala govt staff

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 21:26 IST
Panel proposes hike in minimum salary for Kerala govt staff

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI): The 11th Pay RevisionCommission on Friday recommended a minimum salary of Rs23,000 to the Kerala government employees.

The recommendation was one among the others that theCommission made in its report which was submitted to thestate government.

The Commission, headed by former bureaucrat K Mohandas,handed over the report to the Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan.

Considering the financialconstraints of the governmentand the need to cut short the expenditure, only minimum hikeand allowances has been suggested, it said.

The report recommended increase in the minimum salary ofthe government employees to Rs 23,000 from the present Rs16,500 and the maximum to Rs 1,66,800 from Rs 1,40,000 now.

The revised salaries may be implemented with retrospectiveeffect from July 1, 2019, the Commission said.

A minimum pension of Rs 11, 800 and a maximum of Rs 83,400 were also recommended.

The employees, about to retire this year, may be given anextension in service for one year, it said.

An additional Rs 1,000 to pensioners aged above 80 and Rs1500 special allowance for village officers were among therecommendations.

The ceiling of pension gratuity may be increased to Rs 17lakh from Rs 14 lakh at present.

There is no recommendation for service weightage due tothe financial constraints.

The report suggested increasing paternity leave to 15days from 10 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia puts Pussy Riot member under house arrest ahead of protests

A Russian court ordered Maria Alyokhina, a member of the Pussy Riot punk band, to be kept under house arrest until March 23 for violating restrictions related to the pandemic, the court said on Friday.The move comes ahead of protests on Sun...

Eco Survey captures India's fight against COVID-19, its strong economic fundamentals: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament earlier in the day, captures Indias fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and its strong economic fundamentals.It emphasises on the huge potential...

EAM Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they expressed commitment to consolidate and expand the India-US strategic partnership and reiterated commitment to ...

Hungary signs deal for Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, first in EU

Hungary became the European Unions first member to approve Chinas Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, sealing a deal on Friday for 5 million doses just a week after becoming the first EU member to buy Russias Sputnik V vaccine. Prime Minister Vikto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021