Panel proposes hike in minimum salary for Kerala govt staff

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI): The 11th Pay RevisionCommission on Friday recommended a minimum salary of Rs23,000 to the Kerala government employees.

The recommendation was one among the others that theCommission made in its report which was submitted to thestate government.

The Commission, headed by former bureaucrat K Mohandas,handed over the report to the Chief Minister PinarayiVijayan.

Considering the financialconstraints of the governmentand the need to cut short the expenditure, only minimum hikeand allowances has been suggested, it said.

The report recommended increase in the minimum salary ofthe government employees to Rs 23,000 from the present Rs16,500 and the maximum to Rs 1,66,800 from Rs 1,40,000 now.

The revised salaries may be implemented with retrospectiveeffect from July 1, 2019, the Commission said.

A minimum pension of Rs 11, 800 and a maximum of Rs 83,400 were also recommended.

The employees, about to retire this year, may be given anextension in service for one year, it said.

An additional Rs 1,000 to pensioners aged above 80 and Rs1500 special allowance for village officers were among therecommendations.

The ceiling of pension gratuity may be increased to Rs 17lakh from Rs 14 lakh at present.

There is no recommendation for service weightage due tothe financial constraints.

The report suggested increasing paternity leave to 15days from 10 days.

