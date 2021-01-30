Left Menu

Qatar Airways says new bookings from UAE, South Africa, Rwanda are temporarily suspended - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 00:13 IST
Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended acceptance of new bookings from the United Arab Emirates for the next seven days due to the British government's concerns, the airlines said in a tweet on Friday.

Qatar Airways also said South Africa and Rwanda are also temporarily suspended, adding that exceptions include nationals from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and resident permit holders returning to other GCC countries.

