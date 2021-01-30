Left Menu

As asylum camp swells at U.S.-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for patience

The protocols, in place since 2019, pushed more than 65,000 asylum seekers back across the border to wait for their U.S. court hearings, although far fewer are believed to still be in Mexico. The Biden administration stopped adding people to MPP last week, but has not outlined how it will process the claims of those already enrolled.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 08:37 IST
As asylum camp swells at U.S.-Mexico border, Biden aide calls for patience

The Biden administration is urging migrants waiting in Mexico under restrictions imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump to be patient, even as the population of a makeshift camp in northeastern Mexico begins to swell with hopeful asylum seekers.

On Friday, a senior aide to U.S. President Joe Biden said the administration is working on a system to process the asylum seekers who are waiting in Mexico under a Trump-era program known as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). "We're reviewing now how we can process the migrants who are already in this program," the aide, Roberta Jacobson, said on a call with reporters. "How to prioritize the people who were enrolled not only months but years ago, and above all, people who are the most vulnerable."

Jacobson said all of those waiting in Mexico under the program will have an opportunity to present claims. The protocols, in place since 2019, pushed more than 65,000 asylum seekers back across the border to wait for their U.S. court hearings, although far fewer are believed to still be in Mexico.

The Biden administration stopped adding people to MPP last week, but has not outlined how it will process the claims of those already enrolled. Advocates have documented the dangers they face while waiting, including rape and murder.

Jacobson said the administration would process people "in a much more rapid manner than in the past." She asked asylum seekers not to rush to the U.S. border, however, as it would not speed up the process.

"Please, wait," she said. The population of a makeshift camp in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, across the river from Brownsville, Texas, has been slowly swelling, migrants and aid workers say, despite attempts by Mexican authorities to control it.

"It's been growing because people think that if you're in the camp, you'll be able to enter (the United States) first," said Honduran asylum seeker Oscar Borjas, who estimated up to 800 people, including women and children, live in the camp. He and other residents welcomed Jacobson's comments.

"Everything is changing for the better," said Dairon Elisondo, an asylum seeker and doctor from Cuba, who provides medical care to fellow migrants. But asylum seekers also urged the U.S. administration to act soon.

"If they don't do something soon, people are going to start trying to cross (illegally). People are desperate," said Yuri Gonzalez, from Cuba, who is waiting in Ciudad Juarez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Judge reserves decision on bail for Canadian fashion mogul Nygard; South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Officials.

Two militants trapped during an encounter with security forces surrender in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district Officials....

'Truth stands, even if there be no public support': Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his humble tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary. Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained- Mahatma Gandhi. A humble tr...

Cell for welfare of migrant labourers set up in Goa

A dedicated cell has been set upin Goa to resolve the issues being faced by migrants labourersin the state as part of a central government initiative, anofficial said on Saturday.The states Migration Cell was recently launched byUnion Minis...

President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday. The President said that the nation was grateful to him and that everyone should embrace his ideals of peace, non-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021