Left Menu

Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold

Online broker Robinhood, one of the hottest venues in this week's retail-trading frenzy, said it put temporary buying restrictions on a small number of securities as clearing house-mandated deposit requirements for equities increased ten-fold. https://bit.ly/3akZ57q Robinhood's fee-free and simple-to-use app has made it popular with a new generation of small-time traders and its restrictions on Thursday drew a heavy backlash from high-profile politicians and celebrities.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 11:18 IST
Robinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Online broker Robinhood, one of the hottest venues in this week's retail-trading frenzy, said it put temporary buying restrictions on a small number of securities as clearing house-mandated deposit requirements for equities increased ten-fold. "....the required amount we had to deposit with the clearing house was so large - with individual volatile securities accounting for hundreds of millions of dollars in deposit requirements - that we had to take steps to limit buying in those volatile securities to ensure we could comfortably meet our requirements," it said in a blog post late on Friday. https://bit.ly/3akZ57q

Robinhood's fee-free and simple-to-use app has made it popular with a new generation of small-time traders and its restrictions on Thursday drew a heavy backlash from high-profile politicians and celebrities. Retail investors using Robinhood and other apps drove the so-called "Reddit rally" that pushed up shares of GameStop Corp and other companies championed on social media platforms including Reddit, resulting in heavy losses for big hedge funds that had shorted the shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh: Man gets life sentence for raping minor niece

A man was sentenced to lifeimprisonment by a court in Chhattisgarhs Durg district forsexually-assaulting his four-and-a-half-year-old niece in2019.Additional District and Sessions Judge II Fast TrackSpecial Court Mamta Bhojwani, who awarded...

FACTBOX-10 facts about the most dangerous diseases you've never heard of

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, resources are being sucked away from the fight against a host of debilitating diseases that affect 1.7 billion of the poorest people on the planet, medical experts have warned.On Saturday, chariti...

Odisha puts 23 investment projects on fast track

The Odisha Government has put 23 investment projects, including the ArcelorMittal NipponSteel India Pvt Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd project in Keonjhardistrict, on the fast track, an official statement said.Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra resolved ...

Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability in Daniel Pearl's murder case

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has spoken over phone with Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed the accountability of convicted terrorists responsible for the brutal murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021