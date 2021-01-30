Left Menu

UP CM directs officials to arrange space for grain storage facility: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 16:03 IST
UP CM directs officials to arrange space for grain storage facility: Centre
Representative image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed his officials to arrange space and other infrastructure at the earliest for setting up model storage facilities with a capacity of 50 lakh tonnes, the Union Food Ministry said on Saturday.

A request to enhance storage capacity in the state for ensuring better procurement from farmers was made by Union Food Secretary Sudanshu Pandey in a meeting with the chief minister on January 29.

State-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar was also present in the meeting. ''The CM directed his officials to arrange space from the state government mandis and other infrastructure for setting up of about 50 lakh tonne of model storage facilities as soon as possible,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The chief minister lauded efforts of FCI and state government officials for record procurement of paddy and wheat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

The Secretary also visited the regional office of FCI and held discussions with officers of the state government, procurement agencies, Central Warehousing Corporation and Uttar Pradesh State Warehousing Corporation on various issues related to procurement and distribution of foodgrains in the state. Pandey said about 63 lakh tonne paddy has been procured from over 12 lakh farmers in the state, while lauding efforts made in digitization of rice procurement and billing system which has led to immense savings and faster cash flow for all the procurement agencies. He also stressed upon the greater use of technology in the entire supply chain right from procurement from farmers to its distribution to the end beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Pandey also discussed the modalities for supply of fortified rice under PDS and other welfare schemes. It was apprised that procurement of fortified rice in Chandauli district had been started and the same was also getting distributed through the ration shops. He also stressed upon the modernization of old rice mills in the state, which would improve the quality of rice even further and would also increase the income of the rice millers through productions of rice bran oil.

The Secretary also emphasized upon the increase in production of pulses and oilseeds in Uttar Pradesh which would help in diversification of crops and increase farmers' income. He also raised the need for increasing the production of maize in the country saying that an increased production and procurement of maize would go a long way in meeting the requirement of ethanol in the country which would aid energy conservation. The Secretary asked the state government to encourage farmers towards increasing cultivation of maize, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt offer on farm laws still stands; phone call away for talks: Modi in all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday told floor leaders of various political parties that his governments offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers still stands and it was a phone call away for talks, days after violence broke out i...

AIIMS study shows Ayurvedic-allopathic drug combo more potent in controlling diabetes

The combination of formulation BGR-34 and allopathic drug Glibenclamide has the potential to control blood sugar levels in patients suffering from diabetes, says a new study done by doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS. ...

Cricket-England's Buttler ready to ace ultimate keeping test in India

Keeping wicket on Indias low and turning tracks is a stumpers litmus test and Englands Jos Buttler is keen to ace it in his only appearance in the four-test series between the sides next month.The Indian pitches traditionally offer little b...

Telangana is fulfilling the expectations of Mahatma Gandhi, says Assembly Speaker

A rich man is not the one who has lots of money, but the one who serves people and works without evil intentions, and Mahatma Gandhi was rich by this yardstick, said Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy while paying tribute to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021