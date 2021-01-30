Speaking Tiger signs EuroKids co-founder Phadnis as partner

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 19:23 IST
Speaking Tiger Books has announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with EuroKids co-founder and Auctus Capital Services CEO Vikas Phadnis that will integrate its traditional publishing with tech-enabled digital content, delivery and marketing.

Phadnis will be joint partner with Om Arora of Variety Book Depot who acquired a stake in Speaking Tiger in late 2019, a statement said.

''This new collaboration will help Speaking Tiger consolidate and expand its publishing, which is already among the most distinctive in South Asia, committed as much to literary quality as it is to diversity and originality,'' it said.

According to Phadnis, his passion for books kept him connected with contemporary literature and publishing.

''When I came across Speaking Tiger and browsed through their portfolio of extremely high-quality books and impressive array of authors, I knew this is the kind of publisher I would want to get associated with as mentor and partner,'' he said about his association.

Arora hoped with Phadnis' background and experience in education and learning, Speaking Tiger is ''bound to go places''.

For Ravi Singh, publisher and co-founder of Speaking Tiger Books, this new partnership is a vote of confidence both in the company's vision and in the future of the publishing industry as a whole.

''Speaking Tiger was set up as an alternative to the homogeneity and predictability that has come to mark a lot of general publishing in India, whether literary or commercial. Our conviction is that both quality and profit are possible without sacrificing diversity, integrity or originality,'' he said.

''We're delighted that first Om Arora and now Vikas Phadnis have endorsed this vision and decided to invest in the company's future. It is also a necessary counter to the pessimism that appears to have taken hold of the book business,'' he added.

After his successful venture at EuroKids, which established 1,200 pre-schools between 2001 and 2019, Phadnis launched Auctus Capital Services, a firm which aims to mentor and invest intellectual, human and monetary capital in start-ups from various sectors.

Speaking Tiger was founded in September 2014 by Singh and Manas Saikia. It also publishes books for children and young adults under its Talking Cub imprint.

