Left Menu

Liquor manufacturers object to Delhi government's excise policy recommendations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:39 IST
Liquor manufacturers object to Delhi government's excise policy recommendations

Four liquor manufacturers on Sunday raised objections to the Delhi government's new excise policy recommendations and warned that these would bring in cartelization besides hitting the government’s revenue.

The Delhi government had recently received around 10,000 suggestions on the recommendations of its expert committee on several issues, including opening more private liquor vends and reducing the legal age for drinking from 25 to 21 years.

The excise department of the city government had sought comments and suggestions from the general public on the report of the expert committee by January 21.

In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, four Indian liquor companies -- Radico Khaitan Limited, Modi Illva India Pvt Ltd, Alcobrew Distilleries India Pvt Ltd and Jagatjit Industries Ltd - opposed any change in free pricing criteria and registration of brands.

The companies claimed that a number of key recommendations were “unhealthy” and would “result in restrictive trade practices''.

While suggesting that there should be no change in the free pricing criteria cut off, the letter stated that the changes will disrupt 80-90 per cent of the Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) market.

“The proposed change to registration of brands with retail price of or less than Rs 600 per bottle for 750 ml and the sales volume of 1 lakh minimum in states, except Delhi, among others, is extremely unfair, one-sided and violative of principles of free competition.

''This will disrupt 80-90 percent of the current IMFL market and bring no revenue to the government. It will only create a monopoly of few companies and bring in cartelisation. It will be a big setback to the retail--both corporation and private,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by Radico Khaitan’s vice-chairman and managing director Abhishek Khaitan, Jagatjit Industries’ chief restructuring officer Roshini Sanah Jaiswal, Modi Distillery’s director Abhishek Modi, and Alcobrew Distilleries’ chairman and managing director Romesh Pandita.

The group also opposed the recommendation of closing government-owned vends, saying it would hinder the availability of genuine brands at right price to consumers.

“The consumer is not overcharged or sold non-duty paid/spurious stocks, which is always a matter of concern, especially wherein Delhi is surrounded by three states and the borders of NCR are porous,'' they added.

The expert committee had recommended that the government vends be privatised and minimum age to buy/drink liquor also be reduced to 21 from 25 years - in line with cities of Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR).

It had also recommended minimising the Delhi government's presence in the retail liquor sector and eventually exiting it altogether.

PTI MAH SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines

Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents.The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shot...

Event held at MIRC to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1971 victory

A commemoration-cum-felicitation function was held at the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre MIRC in Ahmednagar, some 270 km from here, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Indias victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It was part of v...

PM to dedicate infra projects in oil, gas sector at Haldia on Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill visit Haldia in West Bengal on February 7 to dedicateseveral infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector,Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.The projects include 347-km long Dobhi-Durgapurnatural ga...

Thousands protest in Vienna as far-right march on COVID measures banned

Thousands of protesters faced off with police in riot gear in Vienna on Sunday at the site of a banned far-right demonstration against coronavirus restrictions. Vienna police banned numerous protests planned for this weekend, including one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021