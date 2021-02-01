Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 5th session, silver gets retail boost

Asian shares wavered on Monday amid worries that problems with vaccine rollouts combined with new strains of COVID-19 will delay a global economic recovery that has already been baked into the market's rich valuations.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 05:50 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip for 5th session, silver gets retail boost

Asian shares wavered on Monday amid worries that problems with vaccine rollouts combined with new strains of COVID-19 will delay a global economic recovery that has already been baked into the market's rich valuations. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%, following four straight sessions of losses. Japan's Nikkei bounced 0.4%, after shedding almost 2% on Friday.

Futures for the S&P 500 lost another 0.7% in heavy trade, while NASDAQ futures fell 0.9%. Dealers were also warily awaiting new developments in the headline-grabbing battle between retail investors and funds that specialise in shorting stocks.

U.S. hedge funds bought and sold the most stock in more than 10 years amid wild swings in GameStop Corp, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Inc. Talk on Monday was that silver was the new target for the retail crowd as the metal jumped 5.7% to a six-month high .

Yet many analysts see this entertaining episode as a sideshow compared to signs of a loss of momentum in the United States and Europe as coronavirus lockdowns bite. Indeed, a survey from China on Sunday showed factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January as restrictions took a toll in some regions.

Neither was the news on vaccine rollouts positive, especially given doubts about whether they will work on new COVID strains. "It is these considerations, not what is happening to a video gamer retailer day to day, that has weighed on risk assets," said John Briggs, global head of strategy at NatWest Markets. "So much of the market's valuations, risk in particular, is premised on the fact we can see a light at the end of the COVID tunnel."

Doubts have also emerged about the future of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package, with 10 Republican senators urging a $600 billion plan. The jitters in stocks caused only a brief ripple in bonds with Treasury yields actually rising late last week, perhaps a refection of the tidal wave of borrowing underway.

A record $1.11 trillion of gross Treasury issuance is slated for this quarter, up from $685 billion the same time last year. Early Monday, U.S. 10-year yields held at 1.07% and near the recent 10-month top of 1.187%.

Higher yields combined with the more cautious market mood have seen the safe-haven dollar steady above its recent lows. The dollar index stood at 90.628, having bounced from a trough of 89.206 hit early in January. The euro idled at $1.2121, well off its recent peak at $1.2349, while the dollar held firm at 104.74 yen.

Gold followed silver higher to $1,853 an ounce, but has repeatedly stalled at resistance around $1,875. Global demand concerns kept oil prices in check. U.S. crude eased 30 cents to $51.90 a barrel, while Brent crude futures dropped 20 cents to $54.84.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

Facebook's Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia 'deeply concerned' on reports of arrest of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Australia is deeply concerned about reports that Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained and that the military was once again trying to seize control of Myanmar, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.We call on the...

TIMELINE-Events in troubled Myanmar since Suu Kyi's NLD party came to power

Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other figures in the ruling party have been detained, a party spokesman said on Monday, after days of escalating tension with the powerful military had stirred fears of a coup. Here is a timeline of some...

Japan govt does not plan to repatriate nationals from Myanmar -official

Japan currently has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar, but it is watching the situation, a foreign ministry official said.There are an estimated 3,500 Japanese in the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the...

Australia's COVID-19 inoculation programme to cost at least $4.8 billion, PM to say

Australias COVID-19 inoculation programme will cost at least A6.3 billion 4.8 billion, Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to say on Monday.Australia - which until Sunday had gone two weeks without any locally acquired cases of COVID-19 - i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021