PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Britain will next week formally apply to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc of 11 countries, with negotiations set to start later this year, the government has said. - Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January and sustained a $4.5bn fall in its assets.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 05:59 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Most care home residents in England offered vaccine https://on.ft.com/3tbpLjH - Johnson and Sunak draw up plans for post-COVID recovery https://on.ft.com/3tbqwcx

- UK applies to join trans-Pacific trade group https://on.ft.com/3taBkro - Hedge fund Melvin sustains 53% loss after Reddit onslaught https://on.ft.com/3tlOvGf

Overview - The vast majority of care home residents throughout England have been offered the Covid-19 vaccine, England's health service announced on Monday, as the government aims to hit its target of providing jabs to 15m vulnerable Britons by February 15.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak are working on a pre-Budget "recovery plan" outlining medium term proposals to boost investment and skills as the UK emerges from the coronavirus crisis. - Britain will next week formally apply to join a trans-Pacific trading bloc of 11 countries, with negotiations set to start later this year, the government has said.

- Melvin Capital, the hedge fund at the center of the GameStop drama, lost 53% in January and sustained a $4.5bn fall in its assets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

