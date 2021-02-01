4 killed as car jumps divider, hits bus on Mumbai-Nashik road

Four occupants of a sports car havebeen killed and as many others injured after the vehicle hit aroad divider and collided with a bus on Mumbai-Nashik highwayhere in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Sunday nearPimplas village under Kongaon police station limits ofBhiwandi division when the car was on way to Mumbai fromNashik, an official at Bhiwandi police control room said.

The car driver apparently lost control over thewheels.

As a result, the vehicle hit a road divider and thenjumped over to the opposite lane where it collided head-onwith a private bus, which was heading from Mumbai to Shirdi,the official said.

Four car occupants died on the spot. They have beenidentified as Gokul Gavte (29), Pankaj Jawle (29), car driverJwala V B Singh (27) and Gaurav Sudhir Singh (27), he said.

Two other persons travelling in the car and two buspassengers received injuries.

They were admitted to a hospital in Bhiwandi and werereported to be out of danger, the official said.

The Kongaon police registered a case under variousIndian Penal Code Sections, including 304-A (causing death bynegligence), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, theofficial said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)