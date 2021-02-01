Left Menu

Tata Power to operate power distribution in northeastern Odisha

Tata Power said on Monday it has received a letter of intent from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (NESCO) constituting areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:48 IST
Tata Power to operate power distribution in northeastern Odisha
The five circles constitute areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar. Image Credit: ANI

Tata Power said on Monday it has received a letter of intent from the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) for distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha (NESCO) constituting areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar. Tata Power will hold 51 per cent equity with management control and the state-owned Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) will have the remaining 49 per cent equity stake in the company, according to conditions of the bid documentation.

With inclusion of additional distribution utility of Odisha, Tata Power will now serve the entire population of Odisha with nearly 90 lakh consumers experiencing uniform processes and synergies in operations. The expansion will enhance Tata Power's consumer base to nearly 1.2 crore from the present 96 lakh across Mumbai, New Delhi, Ajmer, central, southern and western parts of Odisha.

"We are committed to provide reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service, backed by innovative technology," said CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha. "We are thankful to the Odisha government and OERC for giving us this opportunity and reaffirming Tata Power's commitment of 'Lighting up Lives' for the people of Odisha," he said in a statement.

With this takeover, the company's distribution circles will expand to NESCO with geographical spread of more than 27,500 sq km and serve over 19 lakh consumers with annual input energy of 5,450 million units. It will manage a network of more than 90,000 circuit kilometres for a license period of 25 years.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Union Budget: Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced to phase out old vehicles

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles under which the personal vehicles will undergo a fitness test in automated centres after 20 years while t...

Framework soon for electricity consumers to choose service provider:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the government will soon put in place a framework to allow electricity consumers choose service providers or discoms.At present, a large number of power distribution utilities dis...

Indian journalists accused of sedition over protest reporting

Several senior Indian journalists are facing charges of sedition over their reporting and online posts about a protest by farmers last week, sparking criticism of the legal action from media associations.The cases have been filed with polic...

FM announces Rs 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas

The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021