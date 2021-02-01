Cabinet approves Union Budget for 2021-22

Cabinet approves Union Budget for 2021-22PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:02 IST
The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday approved the Budget 2021-22, sources said.
The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a short while from now in the Lok Sabha.
In a first, the Budget 2021-22 would be in a paperless format.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
