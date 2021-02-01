Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki sales rise 4 pc to 1,60,752 units in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:23 IST
Maruti Suzuki sales rise 4 pc to 1,60,752 units in Jan
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday reported a 4.3 per cent increase in total sales to 1,60,752 units in January.

The company had sold 1,54,123 units in January last year, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 2.6 per cent to 1,48,307 units last month as against 1,44,499 units in January 2020, it added.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined 7.4 per cent to 1,02,088 units as compared with 1,10,225 in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 8.8 per cent to 76,935 units as against 84,340 cars in January year.

Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, however, jumped 61.3 per cent to 1,347 units as compared with 835 in January 2020.

Similarly, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 45.1 per cent to 23,887 units compared with 16,460 in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in January were up 29.3 per cent at 12,445 units as against 9,624 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Union Budget: Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced to phase out old vehicles

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and unfit vehicles under which the personal vehicles will undergo a fitness test in automated centres after 20 years while t...

Framework soon for electricity consumers to choose service provider:FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the government will soon put in place a framework to allow electricity consumers choose service providers or discoms.At present, a large number of power distribution utilities dis...

Indian journalists accused of sedition over protest reporting

Several senior Indian journalists are facing charges of sedition over their reporting and online posts about a protest by farmers last week, sparking criticism of the legal action from media associations.The cases have been filed with polic...

FM announces Rs 18,000 cr scheme for public transport in urban areas

The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021