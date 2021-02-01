Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:05 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget aimed at boosting pandemic-hit economy
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled the budget for fiscal 2021-22, that aims to shore up an economy badly-hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The economy is projected to contract 7.7% in the current fiscal year, although the government forecasts growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year, after a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive and a rebound in consumer demand and investments.

These are the initial highlights from Sitharaman's fiscal 2021-22 budget speech: EXPENDITURE

* 2020/21 revised expenditure 4.36 trillion rupees ($59.74 billion) * 2020/21 capital expenditure estimated at 5.43 trillion rupees ($74.40 billion)

* 2020/21 budget deficit said to be 9.5% of GDP - Bloomberg * To provide more than 2 trillion rupees ($27.40 billion)for states and autonomous bodies

HEALTHCARE * India to allocate 2.2 trillion rupees ($30.20 billion) for healthcare in 2021/22

* Sitharaman says expect two or more COVID-19 vaccines soon * India to launch new federal health scheme with outlay of around 641 billion rupees ($8.80 billion) over the next six years

* To allocate 350 billion rupees ($4.81 billion) for COVID-19 vaccines, and allocate more funds if needed. FINANCE

* India to introduce bill for development financial institution with capital of 200 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) * To infuse 200 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) for recapitalization of state-run banks in FY2022

* India to consolidate certain SEBI regulations for Securities Market Code * To relax FDI cap for insurance sector to 74% from 49%

* Set up asset reconstruction company to take over toxic assets INFRASTRUCTURE

* To allocate 2.87 trillion rupees ($39.40 billion) for clean water supplies over the next five years * To allocate 3 trillion rupees ($41.10 billion) for power sector for next five years

* To provide 10 billion rupees ($137.01 million)to Solar Energy Corporation of India * Sitharaman says will move to end power distribution company monopolies

* To double ship recycling capacity by 2024 * India to monetise infrastructure assets

TRANSPORT * Allocates 1.18 trillion rupees ($16.17 billion) for ministry of roads and highways

* Allocates 1.1 trillion rupees ($15.07 billion) for railways * Railways to monetise freight corridors

* India to launch new vehicle scrapping policy (Compiled by Alasdair Pal Editing by Euan Rocha)

