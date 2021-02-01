Left Menu

Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:44 IST
The government on Monday said social security benefits will be extended to platform and gig workers.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government also proposed setting up of a portal to collect information on gig-workers, building and construction workers, among others.

A portal will be set up to collect info on gig & platform workers, building & construction workers, among others to provide them benefits like health, credit (easy financing), food and others, Sitharaman said in her budget speech in Lok Sabha.

She noted that for the first time Code on Social Security Code 2020 has made provision for universalisation of social security for the entire workforce including gig and platform workers.

The gig and platform workers are those who are engaged by various e-commerce businesses like UBER, OLA, SWIGGY and Zomato. These workers are not paid salaries and hence deprived of social security benefits like provident fund, group insurance and pension.

India has a total workforce of over 50 crore including 40 crore unorganised sector which include farm and rural workers.

The finance minister also noted the labour reforms done by the government where the majority of labour laws were concised into four broad codes on wages, industrial relation, social security and occupational safety, health & working conditions.

Sitharaman further informed that the one nation, one ration card plan is under implementation in 32 states, 1 union territory.

A Central university will be set up in Leh, the finance minister said adding 100 new Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs and 15,000 schools will be strengthened as per National Education Policy Union Budget for 2021-22.

The government also proposes to amend apprenticeship law to enhance opportunities for youth. Modalities are being worked out for a national research foundation for which Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked over five years, she said.

