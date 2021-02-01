Left Menu

Mahindra total sales dip 25 pc in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:56 IST
Mahindra total sales dip 25 pc in January
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday reported 25.49 per cent decline in total sales at 39,149 units in January.

The company had sold 52,546 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, passenger vehicle sales were up 4 per cent to 20,634 units last month, compared to 19,797 units in January 2020.

Exports increased by 30 per cent to 2,286 units in the month under review, as against 1,761 units in the year-ago month.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 16,229 vehicles as against 30,988 units earlier, a dip of 47.62 per cent.

''We have witnessed a growth of 5 per cent in utility vehicles for the month of January. We have also seen strong bookings fueled by continued demand,'' M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

Supply shortage of micro-processor semiconductors continues to be a serious challenge for the auto industry, he noted.

''Going forward we are working with our supplier partners to gear up our supply chain and meet the market demand,'' Nakra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher on January factory activity

China shares closed higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks fall, after growing factory activity in January showed a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although domestic lockdowns hit the pace of growth. ...

Govt committed to farmers' welfare, MSP system strengthened, sharp increase in payment to farmers: FM

Stressed that the government is committed to farmers welfare, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the MSP regime has undergone a sea change to assure price at least 1.5 times of production cost with sharp increase in procurem...

Govt to borrow about Rs 12 lakh cr in FY22: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said expenditure for the next fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 34.83 lakh crore, w...

Bangladesh expects Myanmar to keep Rohingya repatriation commitments despite coup

Bangladesh called for peace and stability in Myanmar after a military coup on Monday, and said it hoped its neighbour make genuine efforts to move forward the stalled process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees. Mainly-Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021