FM announces Rs 3,05,984 cr scheme to reform power distribution sector

While announcing the Union Budget for 2021-21 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre will launch a Rs 3,05,984 crore scheme to reform the power distribution sector in the country. Finance Minister said there is a monopoly of distribution companies across the country and the sector demands competitiveness. ''A framework will be put in place to give consumers alternatives to choose from among more than one distribution company,'' she added.

She further said that the viability of distribution companies "serious a concern". The Finance Minister announced a Rs 3,05,984 crore electricity distribution reform scheme over 5 years in order to empower electricity distribution companies (discoms). The major features of the scheme include prepaid smart metering, feeder separation and up-gradation system. In the budget announcement, Sitharaman said an additional 100 districts will be added for city gas distribution in the next 3 years. An independent gas transport system operator will be established in this regard. Further Ujjwala Scheme will be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries.

Finance Minister also announced the Hydrogen Energy Mission 2021-22 for generating hydrogen from green sources. (ANI)

