FM announces Rs 3,05,984 cr scheme to reform power distribution sector
While announcing the Union Budget for 2021-21 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre will launch a Rs 3,05,984 crore scheme to reform the power distribution sector in the country.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:05 IST
While announcing the Union Budget for 2021-21 on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre will launch a Rs 3,05,984 crore scheme to reform the power distribution sector in the country. Finance Minister said there is a monopoly of distribution companies across the country and the sector demands competitiveness. ''A framework will be put in place to give consumers alternatives to choose from among more than one distribution company,'' she added.
She further said that the viability of distribution companies "serious a concern". The Finance Minister announced a Rs 3,05,984 crore electricity distribution reform scheme over 5 years in order to empower electricity distribution companies (discoms). The major features of the scheme include prepaid smart metering, feeder separation and up-gradation system. In the budget announcement, Sitharaman said an additional 100 districts will be added for city gas distribution in the next 3 years. An independent gas transport system operator will be established in this regard. Further Ujjwala Scheme will be extended to cover 1 crore more beneficiaries.
Finance Minister also announced the Hydrogen Energy Mission 2021-22 for generating hydrogen from green sources. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Ujjwala Scheme
- Sitharaman
- Rs 3
- 05
ALSO READ
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Kovind ahead of Budget speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables 15th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts presenting Union Budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables pre-Budget Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha.
Power sector seen many reforms in last six years, 138 GW of installed capacity added, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.