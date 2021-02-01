Highlights of Budget 2021-22

Following are the highlights of the 2021-22 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday:

Fiscal position and health outlay:

Spending on healthcare hiked by 137 pc to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore

Rs 35,000 cr outlay for COVID vaccine in fiscal beginning April 1

Today India has 2 vaccines available, 2 more vaccines are expected soon

A sharp increase in capital expenditure for next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh cr, up from Rs 4.39 lakh cr of last fiscal

Fiscal deficit for current fiscal at 9.5 pc, against 3.5 pc budgeted

Fiscal deficit for next fiscal pegged at 6.8 pc, government to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore

Committed to bringing down fiscal deficit below 4.5 pc of GDP by 2025-26

TAX PROPOSALS:

ITR filing not mandatory for senior citizens above 75 years, banks to deduct TDS

Time bar for reopening I-T assessment cases halved to 3 years, for serious frauds it is 10 years

Income tax return filers increased to 6.48 cr in 2020 from 3.31 cr in 2014.

Agri infra cess of 2.5 pc on gold, silver and dore bars; 35 pc on apples

Agri infra cess of 30 pc on Kabuli chana, 10 pc on peas, 50 pc on Bengal gram/chickpeas, 20 pc on lentil (mosur); 5 pc on cotton

Rs 2.5 per litre agri infra cess on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel

New Agri Infra Development Cess to be applicable from February 2

Tax department to notify rules to remove hardships of double taxation faced by NRIs

Tax holiday for startups, capital gains exemption extended by 1 yr

Tax exemption for aircraft leasing cos; tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.

Rs 1.5 lakh tax deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing extended by 1 yr

Exemption from tax audit limit doubled to Rs 10 cr turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes

Proposes review of over 400 customs duty exemptions; to begin extensive consultation from October 2021

Customs duty on certain auto parts, solar equipment raised

Allocation and reforms:

FDI in insurance increased to 74 pc from 49 pc

Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 1.75 lakh crore

BPCL, IDBI Bank, two more PSU banks, one insurance company to be privatized among others

PSU Bank recapitalization pegged at Rs 20,000 crore next fiscal

Aatmanirbhar health program with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr to be introduced

Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars-- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infra, inclusive development for aspirational India, human capital, innovation and R&D, Minimum Governance and Maximum Governance

Govt to introduce a bill to set up development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 cr

Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles; fitness tests after 20 yrs for personal vehicles

National monetization pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets

Rs 3,726 cr for forthcoming Census which will be the first digital census.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)