Left Menu

Highlights of Budget 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:43 IST
Highlights of Budget 2021-22
Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)

Following are the highlights of the 2021-22 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday:

Fiscal position and health outlay:

  • Spending on healthcare hiked by 137 pc to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore
  • Rs 35,000 cr outlay for COVID vaccine in fiscal beginning April 1
  • Today India has 2 vaccines available, 2 more vaccines are expected soon
  • A sharp increase in capital expenditure for next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh cr, up from Rs 4.39 lakh cr of last fiscal
  • Fiscal deficit for current fiscal at 9.5 pc, against 3.5 pc budgeted
  • Fiscal deficit for next fiscal pegged at 6.8 pc, government to borrow Rs 12 lakh crore
  • Committed to bringing down fiscal deficit below 4.5 pc of GDP by 2025-26

TAX PROPOSALS:

  • ITR filing not mandatory for senior citizens above 75 years, banks to deduct TDS
  • Time bar for reopening I-T assessment cases halved to 3 years, for serious frauds it is 10 years
  • Income tax return filers increased to 6.48 cr in 2020 from 3.31 cr in 2014.
  • Agri infra cess of 2.5 pc on gold, silver and dore bars; 35 pc on apples
  • Agri infra cess of 30 pc on Kabuli chana, 10 pc on peas, 50 pc on Bengal gram/chickpeas, 20 pc on lentil (mosur); 5 pc on cotton
  • Rs 2.5 per litre agri infra cess on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel
  • New Agri Infra Development Cess to be applicable from February 2
  • Tax department to notify rules to remove hardships of double taxation faced by NRIs
  • Tax holiday for startups, capital gains exemption extended by 1 yr
  • Tax exemption for aircraft leasing cos; tax exemption for notified affordable housing for migrant workers.
  • Rs 1.5 lakh tax deduction on payment of interest for affordable housing extended by 1 yr
  • Exemption from tax audit limit doubled to Rs 10 cr turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes
  • Proposes review of over 400 customs duty exemptions; to begin extensive consultation from October 2021
  • Customs duty on certain auto parts, solar equipment raised

Allocation and reforms:

  • FDI in insurance increased to 74 pc from 49 pc
  • Disinvestment target pegged at Rs 1.75 lakh crore
  • BPCL, IDBI Bank, two more PSU banks, one insurance company to be privatized among others
  • PSU Bank recapitalization pegged at Rs 20,000 crore next fiscal
  • Aatmanirbhar health program with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr to be introduced
  • Budget proposals rest on 6 pillars-- health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infra, inclusive development for aspirational India, human capital, innovation and R&D, Minimum Governance and Maximum Governance
  • Govt to introduce a bill to set up development financial institution with an outlay of Rs 20,000 cr
  • Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles; fitness tests after 20 yrs for personal vehicles
  • National monetization pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets
  • Rs 3,726 cr for forthcoming Census which will be the first digital census.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak SC extends interim detention order of Daniel Pearl murderers' by a day

Pakistans Supreme Court SC on Monday extended the interim detention order of the accused involved in the murder case of American Journalist Daniel Pearl by one day, reported The Express Tribune. The three-judge bench of SC led by Justice Um...

Hundreds gather in Tokyo to protest Myanmar military coup

Hundreds of Burmese protesters holding portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi gathered in Tokyo on Monday to protest against the detention of the countrys leaders earlier in the day in a sudden military coup. The demonstrators, wearing face masks an...

ASEAN India Hackathon to be enactment of basic civilisation virtues: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today addressed the inaugural ceremony of the ASEAN India Hackathon.Addressing on the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that taking further the India and ASEAN ties the Ministry of Educatio...

Shivpal Yadav will soon be part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, claims Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, will soon be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021