Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Garment unit run by women to make CRPF uniforms

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:47 IST
Chhattisgarh: Garment unit run by women to make CRPF uniforms
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A garment factory operated by women at a village in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Dantewadadistrict will manufacture uniforms of the Central ReservePolice Force, a government official said.

The 'Nava Dantewada Garment Factory', established recently by locals in Haaram village under Geedam developmentblock with the support of the district administration, employs members of nearly 300 families from the area, he said.

The unit, set up on five acres of land with an investment of Rs 1.92 crore, was inaugurated by Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel on Sunday.

Operated by Bihan women's group, the unit will manufacture clothes under the brand name 'DANNEX', an abbreviation for Dantewada Next, the public relations department official said.

The factory has signed memoranda of understanding(MoUs) with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing DevelopmentFederation of India (TRIFED), the National Mineral DevelopmentCorporation (NMDC), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)for selling its products, the official said.

As part of the contract with the CRPF, the factory will manufacture uniforms of the force, which is deployed in the state for anti-Naxal operations, he said.

While inaugurating the facility during his two-day visit to the tribal-dominated district, Baghel expressed hope that the DANNEX brand will soon have its presence not only inthe country but abroad also.

The factory was set up after providing training to local women, particularly tribals, as a measure of poverty alleviation and generating employment, the official said.

''In Dantewada, which has witnessed several Naxalincidents and where there was no employment except in mines, today our sisters are getting trained and making various types of readymade garments, including high-quality jackets, shirts and kurtas,'' Baghel said.

Such a kind of factory does not even exist in the state capital Raipur, the CM said.

''The hard work of our sisters will soon change the picture of Dantewada and will give a new identity to the region,'' Baghel said.

He also interacted with the women working at the unit.

Similar units will also be set up in Dantewada city,Barolo village, and Bacheli town, which will provide employment to nearly 1,000 families in the district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pak SC extends interim detention order of Daniel Pearl murderers' by a day

Pakistans Supreme Court SC on Monday extended the interim detention order of the accused involved in the murder case of American Journalist Daniel Pearl by one day, reported The Express Tribune. The three-judge bench of SC led by Justice Um...

Hundreds gather in Tokyo to protest Myanmar military coup

Hundreds of Burmese protesters holding portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi gathered in Tokyo on Monday to protest against the detention of the countrys leaders earlier in the day in a sudden military coup. The demonstrators, wearing face masks an...

ASEAN India Hackathon to be enactment of basic civilisation virtues: Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today addressed the inaugural ceremony of the ASEAN India Hackathon.Addressing on the occasion, Shri Pokhriyal said that taking further the India and ASEAN ties the Ministry of Educatio...

Shivpal Yadav will soon be part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, claims Om Prakash Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday claimed that Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia, will soon be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021