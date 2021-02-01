Crown Group takes leap towards 'Atmanirbhar' in Defence Sector

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Crown Group, the numero uno technology provider, component manufacturer and a strategic partner in India's defence sector, is participating in the forthcoming AERO INDIA 2021 to showcase indigenously developed technology innovations in manufacturing, maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing for all the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force. The Crown Group has already established itself as a Preferred Partner of Choice in India for East European and WesternGlobal Enterprises engaged in Defence Engineering, Servicing and allied sectors. Being one of the most experienced companies in manufacturing and servicing of defence equipment and machinery for over 40 years, the group has existing defence equipment manufacturing plants, service centres and defence tie-ups.

It is also actively operational in other domains, such as providing customised AI and IT Solutions and Infrastructure Development. Crown Group's exhibits at the show will demonstrate their ground breaking Make in India industrial development capabilities such as maintenance, servicing and modernisation for Indian Armed Forces. Their commitment towards driving indigenous opportunities in the defence sector is aligned with the Government of India's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The Group has established three verticals to service the needs of Operational Readiness of the Indian defence sector through its group companies, which are: 1. 'Dynatron Integrated Technologies' and 'OSK India Pvt. Ltd.' for Navy projects headed by a distinguished Commodore

2. 'Aviatech Enterprises' and 'Zealtek Enterprises' for Aerospace projects headed by a retd. Assistant Chief of Naval Air Materiel; and 3. 'PCPL' for Army projects headed by a decorated Brigadier

Partnership agreements with major OEMs have been signed with orders already received that are currently under execution. "We are uniquely placed as an ideal partner of choice for global OEMs, manufacturer of spares and components in affiliated manufacturing clusters Aircraft and Ship modernization under the 'Make in India' scheme of the government of India. The Group already have robust partnerships with leading manufacturing companies across the globe. AERO INDIA 2021 provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our leadership in indigenously developed manufacturing and servicing prowess, contributing to India's ever-growing aerospace and defence requirements," said Commodore Rakesh Anand (Retd.), (Former Chairman and Managing Director of India's premier defence shipyard, Mazagon Docks Ltd.), who now is the CEO of OSK India Pvt. Ltd. a Crown Group Company.

OSK India Pvt. Ltd. has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia, for maintenance & servicing of Indian naval ships and manufacturing & supply of spares. Crown Group today has created a large manufacturing infrastructure by partnering with MSMEs, to whom the Group will provide requisite technological support and quality control, in partnership with International OEMs.

Founded in 1978, Crown Group has over 40 years of expertise across industry verticals including Defence Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Infrastructure and Hospitality. Crown Group has established itself as a technology provider, precision component manufacturer and a strategic partner in the country's defence sector. The Group is among the rapidly emerging conglomerates in India driving Indigenous Opportunities in the Defence Sector in line with the Government of India's policy of "Atmanirbhar Abhiyan".

The conglomerate has been implementing several indigenous advanced technologies through a wide network of manufacturing industries that it operates and supports. It is a market leader across domains having four decades of rich legacy and experience in the marine, aerospace and land forces, including areas such as aerospace engineering, marine engineering, industrial and military engineering, information technology, export trading and real estate development. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

