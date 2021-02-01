Left Menu

Crown Group takes leap towards 'Atmanirbhar' in Defence Sector

The Crown Group, the numero uno technology provider, component manufacturer and a strategic partner in India's defence sector, is participating in the forthcoming AERO INDIA 2021 to showcase indigenously developed technology innovations in manufacturing, maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing for all the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:19 IST
Crown Group takes leap towards 'Atmanirbhar' in Defence Sector
Crown Group. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Crown Group, the numero uno technology provider, component manufacturer and a strategic partner in India's defence sector, is participating in the forthcoming AERO INDIA 2021 to showcase indigenously developed technology innovations in manufacturing, maintenance, modernisation, repair and servicing for all the three services - Army, Navy and Air Force. The Crown Group has already established itself as a Preferred Partner of Choice in India for East European and WesternGlobal Enterprises engaged in Defence Engineering, Servicing and allied sectors. Being one of the most experienced companies in manufacturing and servicing of defence equipment and machinery for over 40 years, the group has existing defence equipment manufacturing plants, service centres and defence tie-ups.

It is also actively operational in other domains, such as providing customised AI and IT Solutions and Infrastructure Development. Crown Group's exhibits at the show will demonstrate their ground breaking Make in India industrial development capabilities such as maintenance, servicing and modernisation for Indian Armed Forces. Their commitment towards driving indigenous opportunities in the defence sector is aligned with the Government of India's vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The Group has established three verticals to service the needs of Operational Readiness of the Indian defence sector through its group companies, which are: 1. 'Dynatron Integrated Technologies' and 'OSK India Pvt. Ltd.' for Navy projects headed by a distinguished Commodore

2. 'Aviatech Enterprises' and 'Zealtek Enterprises' for Aerospace projects headed by a retd. Assistant Chief of Naval Air Materiel; and 3. 'PCPL' for Army projects headed by a decorated Brigadier

Partnership agreements with major OEMs have been signed with orders already received that are currently under execution. "We are uniquely placed as an ideal partner of choice for global OEMs, manufacturer of spares and components in affiliated manufacturing clusters Aircraft and Ship modernization under the 'Make in India' scheme of the government of India. The Group already have robust partnerships with leading manufacturing companies across the globe. AERO INDIA 2021 provides us with the perfect opportunity to showcase our leadership in indigenously developed manufacturing and servicing prowess, contributing to India's ever-growing aerospace and defence requirements," said Commodore Rakesh Anand (Retd.), (Former Chairman and Managing Director of India's premier defence shipyard, Mazagon Docks Ltd.), who now is the CEO of OSK India Pvt. Ltd. a Crown Group Company.

OSK India Pvt. Ltd. has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia, for maintenance & servicing of Indian naval ships and manufacturing & supply of spares. Crown Group today has created a large manufacturing infrastructure by partnering with MSMEs, to whom the Group will provide requisite technological support and quality control, in partnership with International OEMs.

Founded in 1978, Crown Group has over 40 years of expertise across industry verticals including Defence Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Infrastructure and Hospitality. Crown Group has established itself as a technology provider, precision component manufacturer and a strategic partner in the country's defence sector. The Group is among the rapidly emerging conglomerates in India driving Indigenous Opportunities in the Defence Sector in line with the Government of India's policy of "Atmanirbhar Abhiyan".

The conglomerate has been implementing several indigenous advanced technologies through a wide network of manufacturing industries that it operates and supports. It is a market leader across domains having four decades of rich legacy and experience in the marine, aerospace and land forces, including areas such as aerospace engineering, marine engineering, industrial and military engineering, information technology, export trading and real estate development. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget contains vision of self-reliance as well as inclusiveness: PM Modi.

Budget contains vision of self-reliance as well as inclusiveness PM Modi....

Govt to set up asset reconstruction company, AMC to manage NPAs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed setting up of an asset reconstruction company and an asset management company AMC to clean up non-performing assets in the banking sector.The new entities will help effectively deal wit...

Moldova expects first COVID-19 vaccines under COVAX scheme in mid-Feb

Moldova expects to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines under the global COVAX scheme in mid-February, its health ministry said on Monday.The batch will comprise 24,570 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and Moldova has received conf...

For every rupee in govt kitty, 53 paise to come from taxes

For every rupee in the government coffer, 53 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, 36 paise from borrowings and other liabilities, 6 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment and 5 paise from non-debt capital receipts.Accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021