Left Menu

Dept of Space allocated Rs 13,949 cr in budget, Rs 4,449 cr more than last fiscal

Last year, Rs 13,479.47 crore was earmarked for the DoS, but it was later revised to Rs 9,500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:31 IST
Dept of Space allocated Rs 13,949 cr in budget, Rs 4,449 cr more than last fiscal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

After a steep cut last year, the Department of Space has been allocated Rs 13,949 crore in this Budget, of which Rs 8,228 crore have been earmarked for capital expenditure.

Rs 700 crore has been allocated for the New Space India Limited (NSIL), a newly formed public sector undertaking under the Department of Space.

''The New Space India Limited, a PSU under the Department of Space, will execute the PSLV-CS51 launch, carrying the Amazonia Satellite from Brazil, along with a few smaller Indian satellites,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

In Budget 2020-21, the Department of Space has been allocated Rs 13,949.09 crore, of which Rs 8,228.63 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure. This is nearly Rs 900 crore more than what was allocated in 2019-20 and Rs 4,449 crore more than fiscal 2020-21. Last year, Rs 13,479.47 crore was earmarked for the DoS, but it was later revised to Rs 9,500 crore. In 2019-20, the DoS was allocated Rs 13,017.61 crore. Sitharaman said as part of Gaganyaan, India's manned space mission, four Indian astronauts are being trained on Generic Space Flight aspects, in Russia.

''The first unmanned launch is slated for December 2021,'' she said.

It was initially scheduled to be held in December 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai's suburban train services restored after 11 months

One of the worlds busiest urban rail systems situated in Indias financial capital Mumbai was restarted for all commuters on Monday, 11 months after it was shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the city. An average of e...

Doctor who honey-trapped medical student, conspired kidnapping held

A woman doctor who allegedly honey-trapped a medical student and conspired in his kidnapping along with another doctor and others for Rs 70 lakh ransom has been arrested, police said on Monday.Dr Preeti Mehra was arrested from her Dhaura vi...

This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years.

This was one of rare Budget speeches that elicited so many positive reactions from experts within 1-1.5 years....

Nagal begins 2021 season with defeat

Indias Sumit Nagal began his 2021 season with an opening round defeat at the Murray River Open, losing in straight sets to Ricardas Berankis, here on Monday in the run up to the Australian Open. Nagal, who does not give up easily, suffered ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021