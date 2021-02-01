Revoke suburban train travel time slots: Thane BJP to C Rly

A delegation of the Thane unit ofthe BJP met Central Railway's Mumbai Divisional RailwayManager Shalabh Goel and demanded that suburban train traveltime slots announced by the Maharashtra government for commoncitizens amid the COVID-19 outbreak be revoked.

BJP leader and MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, MLC NiranjanDavkhare and others met Goel on Sunday and said all sectionsof society should be allowed to travel without time slots sothat crowding in trains can be controlled.

Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions ofpeople living in Mumbai and surrounding areas, was restrictedto some priority groups involved in the fight against thepandemic for several months amid the coronavirus-inducedlockdown.

On January 29, after a request by the Maharashtragovernment, the railway ministry said all citizens will beable to use suburban trains, but in time slots decided bylocal authorities.

