Six labourers killed in accident in Punjab's Jalandhar Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) Six laboure'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six labourers were killed and as many injured when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck near village Giddarpindi in Punjab's Jalandhar district on Monday, police said.

The labourers were coming from Makhu side in Ferozepur district and going to Lohian in Jalandhar district when the accident took place, said the police.

While two labourers died on the spot, four succumbed to their injuries in Zira civil hospital in Ferozepur, said a police official of Lohian police station in Jalandhar.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, said the police.

