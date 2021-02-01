Ace constructions Forklifts now run on WAAREE Lithium Batteries

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE ESS Pvt. Ltd, is an Indian high tech Lithium Ion Batteries manufacturer located in Surat. WAAREE ESS In association with M/s ACE Ltd (Action Construction Equipment Ltd), has recently designed, developed and supplied high capacity 23KWhr lithium battery for 3 Ton fork lift applications. These forklifts equipped with WAAREE lithium batteries have now been deployed at Chennai airport and operating for 12 hrs per day.

WAAREE ESS is the pioneer in addressing the demands of lithium batteries in the material handling and traction equipment like fork lifts in the Indian market. Deployment of Lithium batteries have added value to ACE forklifts, the entire operation is through IoT enabled Smart battery management systems with CAN Bus Communication which has also added to the operating life of the system. Long lifecycles of WAAREE ESS lithium batteries has increased the daily duty hours of the forklifts as compared to the conventional lead acid batteries bringing in more value for the money spent.

Speaking on this Achievement Mr. Shiv Nath, MD of WAAREE ESS Pvt. Ltd, shared, ''WAAREE is leading the transition to the state-of-the-art smart Lithium Ion systems. We are very excited about this initiative of ours to transform the energy storage for mobility into a smart IoT enabled system with cutting edge technology features for high reliability, safety at a competitive cost. We believe in delighting customers with high productivity and flexibility in operations our offerings bring about.''Mr. Chetan Gole, Vice President of M/S ACE Ltd, shared, ''In our pursuit to offer world-class products with contemporary technology, we are happy to introduce our Li-Ion battery-powered forklifts to our valued customers. The technology offers virtually maintenance-free batteries, rapid charging/opportunity charging feature, offers longer working cycles and charging during free time to give maximum productivity. Also, it helps avoid the hassles of frequent change of batteries for longer operation cycles. This is relatively a clean and user-friendly technology. We are proud to announce that ACE has bagged the prestigious single largest order of 28 nos. 3T capacity Li-ion battery forklifts with 5 years maintenance contract from Airport Cargo, Chennai. At ACE, we are committed to offer quality products with prompt and efficient services.''''It is indeed a proud moment for us as ACE is the first indigenous manufacturer to develop this advance technology product for commercial/industrial use under our 'Make in India' initiatives. ACE remains committed to continually develop and supply customer friendly and environment friendly technology products within and outside the country and make the nation proud,'' he added.

WAAREE ESS lithium batteries have higher energy density, it has also helped in reducing the weight of forklifts, in turn improving the operational energy efficiency of the entire system. The advanced IOT Battery Management System of WAAREE ESS, with ''on the Air'' features has helped to dynamically manage the battery parameters and life management which is not possible with the conventional lead acid technology. One major advantage that lithium batteries have made to get rid of the charging method of the conventional lead acid batteries wherein battery was required to be removed each time from the fork lift and to be bought at the charging station for charging happen, The lithium batteries can also be ''opportunity charged'' in Situ.

WAAREE ESS state-of-art design & manufacturing capabilities make it a reliable brand for diverse applications from distributed power reserves to motive power. Their in-house research & development expertise on various lithium batteries technologies including Lithium Ferro Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Manganese gives them an advanced edge in the entire battery industry. With strong domestic & international sales & service presence of WAAREE group, WAAREE ESS committed to achieve highest level of customer satisfaction in growing energy storage segment.

About WAAREE ESS:WAAREE ESS is international level high tech energy storage division of world renowned WAAREE group. With ''Customer First'' approach, WAAREE ESS is committed towards all around continuous innovation. WAAREE ESS has a vision to build India's ''new age fuel'' company and their passion for excellence motivates them to be top preferred brand among customers. WAAREE ESS is committed to create India's top notch ''Cell to System'' Technology company offering reliable, affordable and premium quality energy storage solutions for and renewable energy applications. With strong domestic & international sales & service presence of WAAREE group, WAAREE ESS is committed to achieve highest level of customer satisfaction in growing energy storage segment.

