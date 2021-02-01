Left Menu

AC and refrigerator to be costlier; gold and silver to be cheaper

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:43 IST
AC and refrigerator to be costlier; gold and silver to be cheaper
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large number of commonly used items, including refrigerators, air conditioners, LED lights and mobile phones, will become more expensive due to hike in customs duty on imported parts, as proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget for 2021-22.

However, gold and silver will become cheaper as a result of rationalisation in customs duty on imports of these precious metals.

Following is a list of imported items that will become costlier: -Compressors for refrigerators and air conditioners,-LED lamps, parts and spares such as printed circuit board,-Raw silk and cotton,-Solar invertors and lanterns,-Automobile parts such as safety and toughened glasses, windscreen wipers, signalling equipment,-Mobile phone parts like PCBA, camera module, connectors, back cover, side keys,-Mobile phone charger components,-Inputs or raw materials of Lithium-ion battery,-Ink cartridges and ink spray nozzle,-Finished leather products,-Nylon Fibre and Yarn,-Plastic builder wares,-Cut and polished synthetic stones, including cut and polished cubic zirconia, List of imported items goods that will become cheaper -Gold and gold dore,-Silver and silver dore,-Other precious metals like platinum and palladium,-Medical devices imported by international organisation and diplomatic missions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown a lonely time for Jerusalem zoo animals

Peering through enclosure windows, they were a popular source of entertainment at Jerusalems Biblical Zoo. But the human visitors havent been around for a month, since the start of a national coronavirus lockdown in Israel, and the animals ...

Study reveals nutrition, companionship reduce pain in mice with sickle cell disease

A team of researchers has found that an enriched diet and companionship can reduce pain in mice with sickle cell disease by increasing serotonin. They also discovered that duloxetine, an antidepressant that boosts serotonin levels, could be...

Anti-people budget by BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee Monday slammed the union budget as anti-people aimed at deceiving the masses and said the BJP talksabout nationalism, but in practice, they are the ones who areselling resources of the nation to the...

India well-poised to truly be the land of promise, hope in post-COVID world: FM

Drawing inspiration from the recent performance of the Indian cricket team in Australia under trying circumstances, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021