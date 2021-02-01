Left Menu

Bank of Israel says COVID crisis has had minimal stability impact

The Israeli central bank said in its semi-annual financial stability report that giving banks the option to defer loan repayments by businesses and households had "prevented the initiation of many debt restructuring procedures". It said outstanding credit in deferral status at the end of November was 51.8 billion shekels ($16 billion), accounting for 8.5% of total household credit, and 14.3 billion shekels for businesses, about 2.9% of total credit to the sector.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:15 IST
Bank of Israel says COVID crisis has had minimal stability impact

The coronavirus crisis has had minimal impact on the stability of the Israeli financial system due regulatory moves such as loan repayment deferrals, the Bank of Israel said on Monday.

Israel has extended its third and latest lockdown until at least Friday as high levels of COVID-19 infections persist, despite the country's rapid vaccine rollout. The Israeli central bank said in its semi-annual financial stability report that giving banks the option to defer loan repayments by businesses and households had "prevented the initiation of many debt restructuring procedures".

It said outstanding credit in deferral status at the end of November was 51.8 billion shekels ($16 billion), accounting for 8.5% of total household credit, and 14.3 billion shekels for businesses, about 2.9% of total credit to the sector. Based on Tax Authority data, the volume of business closures declined markedly during the crisis, the report said, although this could worsen as many businesses received state grants.

It also said that credit suppliers' loan loss provisions have increased while profitability of insurance companies was hurt, but financial firms' ability to absorb these losses stemmed from their capital adequacy ratios prior to the crisis. "The banking system was able to continue providing credit and supporting economic activity, while maintaining capital ratios that were higher than the regulatory requirements."

The Bank of Israel said steps such as foreign exchange and government and corporate bond purchases had allowed the "capital market to operate with stability in the financial asset indices relative to the many risk factors, and to support economic activity even under conditions of tremendous uncertainty." Meanwhile, interest rates on credit have stayed low. ($1 = 3.2877 shekels)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NIIT Technologies settles case with Sebi; pays Rs 19.12 lakh

NIIT Technologies Ltd has settled with markets regulator Sebi a case pertaining to alleged violation of listing norms after paying Rs 19.12 lakh towards settlement charges.NIIT had approached the watchdog to settle the case under the settle...

Vaccine rollout lifts sterling to strongest against euro since May

The British pound rose on Monday to its highest against the euro since May 2020 and came close to recent three-year highs against the dollar, boosted by a combination of heightened global risk appetite and optimism over the UKs COVID-19 vac...

Ramaphosa rallies every sector of society to play role in ending COVID-19

With the much-anticipated arrival of South Africas first batch of the COVID-19 vaccination today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has rallied every sector of society to play its role in ending the pandemic and resuscitating the economy.The Presid...

Union Budget is pro-corporate, nothing for poor: CPI

The Communist Party of IndiaCPI on Monday criticised the union budget, claiming it waspro-corporate and big businesses and has nothing for the poor.The budget opened up agriculture, insurance sector andeverything for foreign direct investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021