Left Menu

Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance: Economists

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:34 IST
Budget does not address inequities, bold for its fiscal stance: Economists
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Economists hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for a ''bold budget'' focused on fiscal expansion but flagged concerns over the proposals for not addressing the problems of inequitable growth.

Concerns over the impact on the sovereign rating have been sidestepped in the budget by using a wider fiscal deficit for addressing the growth needs, they said.

The budget was widely expected to be a fiscally expansionary one, given the concerns on the growth front.

''The budget does not adequately address concerns over inequitable growth which has been a worry across the globe due to the pandemic. There has been no specific support for sectors stressed due to the pandemic like the hospitality sector,'' HDFC Bank's chief economist Abheek Barua said.

Terming it as a budget which is not populist, Japanese brokerage Nomura's country head Prabhat Awasthi said, ''There is no major attempt to redistribute incomes by increasing taxes on high income groups, as was the case earlier.'' Barua said this is a ''bold budget'' in many senses and the central intent has been to use expansionary fiscal policy to support growth sidestepping concerns over debt sustainability and sovereign rating with the fiscal deficit pegged at 6.8 per cent of GDP in FY22 from 9.5 per cent for FY21.

Siddhartha Sanyal, chief economist and head of research at Bandhan Bank said the budget was expected to emphasise supporting the nascent recovery in growth but the quantum of the total fiscal spending has surpassed expectation.

However, he said a "decisive and credible stance on near term fiscal deficit and the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act) targets was the need of the hour".

He said the fear of wider fiscal deficit resulting into risks to sovereign rating is only a partial picture, as dent in growth potential can also lead to rating downgrades.

Barclays India's chief economist Rahul Bajoria said the measures require a large increase in the fiscal deficit, and an overhaul of the deficit reduction glide path.

Rajni Thakur of RBL Bank said the budget announcements check all the right boxes for a year that needs unprecedented support from the government to revive economic activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fund managers, brokerages fear costly money, inflation in higher deficit

Top fund managers and brokerages, while hailing the no freshincrease in taxes, have opined the steeply higher fiscal deficit and the resultant spike in market borrowings will make money dearer and inflation soaring and said that a lot now d...

UK PM Johnson says must keep up restrictions to lower COVID rates further

British infection rates flattening and possibly beginning to fall, but they remain at a high level which means there can be no premature easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Were starting to see some ...

Iraq’s oil exports rise to 2.868 mln bpd in January, oil ministry says

Iraqi oil exports rose to 2.868 million barrels per day bpd in January from 2.846 million bpd the previous month, the Oil Ministry said on Monday.Exports from Iraqs southern Basra terminals reached 2.77 million bpd in January, up from 2.75 ...

SASSA cards to not stop working on March 2021

The South African Social Security Agency SASSA has assured social grant beneficiaries that SASSA cards will not stop working on 31 March 2021.This comes after social media misinformation and claims that SASSA-SAPO South African Post office ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021