Left Menu

Revenue foregone to corporates estimated at Rs 99,842.06 cr in 2019-20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:56 IST
Revenue foregone to corporates estimated at Rs 99,842.06 cr in 2019-20

The government's revenue foregone in the form of incentives and tax exemptions to corporates in 2019-20 fell 7.65 per cent to Rs 99,842.06 crore, according to the Budget 2021 document.

The revenue foregone stood at Rs 1,08,113.04 crore in 2018-19.

''Though the revenue impact has been quantified in terms of tax expenditure, it does not imply that this quantum of revenue has been waived by the government.

''Rather, these could be seen as targeted expenditure for promotion of certain sectors,'' the Budget document said.

In a chapter titled 'Statement of Revenue Impact of Tax Incentives under the Central Tax System: Financial Years 2018-19 and 2019-20', the document said revenue foregone on account of 'accelerated depreciation' was to the tune of Rs 50,251.56 crore in 2019-20.

Companies take advantage of various concessions to reduce tax liability, while individuals park their funds in tax savings scheme to cut tax burden.

Revenue foregone on deduction of profits of undertakings engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of power was to tune of Rs 14,326.23 crore in 2019-20, compared to Rs 15,513.02 crore in 2018-19, it said.

Similarly, revenue foregone on deductions of profit of industrial undertakings derived from production of mineral oil and natural gas stood at Rs 1,418.12 crore in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Budget: Cental varsity in Leh, strengthening over 15K schools as per new NEP announced

Setting up a central university in Leh, 100 new Sainik schools and Higher Education Commission of India, increasing collaboration with foreign institutions, strengthening over 15,000 schools as per new NEP and reforms in board exams from 20...

Increased capex to spur steel demand in India, say steel makers & experts

The increased capital expenditure for infrastructure projects in Union Budget 2021-22 will push the demand for steel in the country, steel players and experts said.To augment the countrys infrastructure, the Budget proposed significant enha...

Israel says coordinated passage of 1st COVID-19 vaccines shipment to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it coordinated the passage of a first shipment of 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations into the occupied West Bank.The vaccines, which came from the company Moderna Inc , will be used by Palestinian Authority medical t...

Prince Harry accepts apology, ‘substantial’ damages from UK publication

Britains Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has accepted an apology and substantial damages from Associated Newspapers over the publication of what he described as baseless, false and defamatory stories about him in the Mail on Sunday and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021