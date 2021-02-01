Left Menu

Buying the latest smartphone with cutting-edge technology can be a tough task, especially when one must consider the budget, different features, configurations etc. However, one can shop online from the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv and get their hands on premium smartphones without worrying about the costs.

01-02-2021
Shop online for latest, budget-friendly smartphones on No Cost EMI from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store
Bajaj Finserv . Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [ India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Buying the latest smartphone with cutting-edge technology can be a tough task, especially when one must consider the budget, different features, configurations etc. However, one can shop online from the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv and get their hands on premium smartphones without worrying about the costs. Avail exclusive benefits like No Cost EMI, zero down payment, same-day delivery and much more. The EMI Store hosts a variety of smartphones from different brands like OPPO, Xiaomi, Samsung, Redmi, Nokia, realme, Apple and Vivo.

That's not all, customers can enjoy a cashless and hassle-free shopping experience on the EMI Store of Bajaj Finserv. With over 1 million products to choose from, customers can shop for just about anything ranging from smartphones, tablets, televisions, and home appliances like washing machines, air-conditioners, refrigerators & fitness equipment. Customers can choose a brand of their choice from a dealer located closest to them from Bajaj Finserv's 43,000-strong EMI Network. By doing so, they are assured quick delivery of their product. The EMI Store currently hosts a number of newly launched mobile phones like the Oppo Reno5 Pro on No Cost EMI starting Rs. 1,714, and the all-new Samsung Galaxy S21 range of phones namely the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra which offer an unparallel premium smartphone experience. Customers can also find some of the best-selling smartphones like the Oppo F17 - which is available on EMIs starting Rs. 1,133/- and the Vivo Y20 on EMI starting Rs. 1,299.

In addition, customers can also shop online for the following smartphones available at attractive EMIs on the EMI store of Bajaj Finserv. Smartphone - No Cost EMI starting at

Vivo Y20 - Rs 1,299 Oppo F17 - Rs 1,133

Vivo V20 - Rs 1,388 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max - Rs1,417

Samsung Galaxy A21s - Rs 1,000 Oppo A53 - Rs 1,249

Listed below are reasons why one should shop on the EMI Store: 1. Same-day delivery

By shopping on the EMI Store, customers can avail products from their favourite dealer and enjoy doorstep delivery on the same day. 2. Zero down payment

One can choose the zero down payment option on select products and take home the latest smartphone or electronics without paying anything while purchasing the product from the EMI Store. 3. No Cost EMI with flexible repayment tenure

Customers can purchase the latest smartphone on No Cost EMIs while shopping on the EMI Store. Apart from that, they can select their repayment tenure according to their convenience ranging up to 24 months. 4. Cash-free shopping experience

Customers can shop online for the latest smartphone from the comfort of their homes by using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card. This digital card comes with a pre-approved loan amount up to Rs. 4 lakhs which can be used while shopping for smartphones and electronics like laptops, LED TVs, etc. Existing customers of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network can also benefit from pre-approved offers. Shoppers can not only place their order and pay for it online, but they can also enjoy delivery at their doorstep the very same day, often in around four hours. Finserv MARKETS has been launched by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a one-stop digital marketplace that helps consumers compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. It has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place. Its core proposition, Offers You Value, is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor-made financial offers to its consumers. So, from selecting from multiple loans offers to getting the loan amount credited into their bank account on the same day, from receiving a credit card instantly to purchasing an insurance policy, from investing in the best mutual funds to purchasing the latest gadgets on Zero Interest EMI, consumers can now get all their personal and financial life goals delivered at Finserv MARKETS.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

