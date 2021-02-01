Israel says coordinated passage of 1st COVID-19 vaccines shipment to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it coordinated the passage of a first shipment of 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations into the occupied West Bank.

The vaccines, which came from the company Moderna Inc , will be used by Palestinian Authority medical teams, according to a statement by COGAT, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians.

Palestinian officials declined to confirm or deny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)