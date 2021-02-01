Left Menu

No effective initiative in Budget to overcome country's fin crisis: LJD leader Shreyams Kumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:40 IST
No effective initiative in Budget to overcome country's fin crisis: LJD leader Shreyams Kumar

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) leader M V Shreyams Kumar on Monday said the Union Budget does not have any effective initiatives to address the financial crisis in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic and global economic slowdown.

In a statement, he also said the Budget ''will cause an all-out increase in consumer price, essential commodities due to agricultural infrastructure and development cess''.

There are no effective proposals to deal with the financial crisis or to create employment opportunities, Kumar, also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Kumar also said that in the name of strategic disinvestment, the government is planning to generate Rs 1.75 lakh crore by disinvesting public sector companies, banks and insurance companies. Major ports are also on sale in the garb of public-private partnership, he added.

He is LJD's Kerala State President.

Presenting her third straight Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday proposed a sharp increase in expenditure on infrastructure, doubling of healthcare spending and raising of the cap on foreign investment in insurance.

It also imposed an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on certain items to finance agricultural infrastructure and other development expenditure. But its impact on prices has been offset by an equivalent or more reduction in the import duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer

Scotland Yard on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Karpal Kaur Sandhu joining its ranks as the first South Asian and Sikh female police officer, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps.Police Constable PC Sandhu served ...

Libya vote offers renewal and reconciliation chance, says veteran UN negotiator

Ms. Williams, who is the Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, told the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum that their fellow citizens were counting on them to bring an end to years of violence. The primary task...

India, Qatar take stock of bilateral ties

India and Qatar on Monday reviewed their bilateral ties in a range of areas, including energy, trade, investments, defence, food security and health. The review was carried out at the fourth foreign office consultations between the two side...

Triveni Turbine posts Rs 27.54 cr net profit in Q3

Triveni Turbine on Monday posted consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2020 against Rs 27.07 crore in the year ago quarter.During the quarter under review, the companys total income was at Rs 178.97...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021