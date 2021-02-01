Left Menu

Budget for tourism ministry slashed by 19 pc; industry unhappy

The revised estimate for the ministry was Rs 1,260 crore.The budget has allocated Rs 1088.03 crore for development of tourism infrastructure.With the coronavirus crisis restricting not just foreign tourist footfalls into the country but also keeping domestic travellers at bay, the budget has focused on pushing funds for promotion and publicity to help woo tourists back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:37 IST
Budget for tourism ministry slashed by 19 pc; industry unhappy
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The budgetary allocation for the ministry of tourism has been slashed from Rs 2,500 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 2026.77 crore this year, in a blow to the tourism industry which is reeling from huge losses due to the coronavirus crisis. The revised estimate for the ministry was Rs 1,260 crore.

The budget has allocated Rs 1088.03 crore for development of tourism infrastructure.

With the coronavirus crisis restricting not just foreign tourist footfalls into the country but also keeping domestic travellers at bay, the budget has focused on pushing funds for promotion and publicity to help woo tourists back. Out of the Rs 668.72 crore allocated towards promotion and publicity, Rs 524.02 crore is for the overseas market and Rs 144.70 crore has been kept for domestic tourists.

''I am thankful to the PM and FM for giving us a budget which is pro-tourism. It is a budget which shows confidence in the self and a budget which is self-reliant,'' Union Tourism minister Prahlad Patel told reporters. ''For tourism we primarily have two schemes PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan which have both been continued this year. A new scheme of iconic sites has also been introduced. Infrastructure is significant for tourism and this budget has talked of air connectivity to smaller cities. This will benefit tourism,'' he said.

With the coronavirus crisis bringing the tourism sector to its knees, the union budget has allocated a sum of Rs 63.65 crore for capacity building for service providers and Rs 138.65 crore for training and skill development.

The budget has included the Development of Iconic Tourist Sites/ Destinations, a new central sector scheme, which has been framed for development of 19 identified iconic destinations in the country following a holistic approach involving infrastructure and skill development, use of technology, attracting private investment, branding and marketing.

FAITH, the policy federation of all the national associations representing the complete tourism, travel and hospitality industry of India, said "lack of immediate direct support in budget has disappointed the Indian travel and tourism industry".

In a statement, Nakul Anand, Chairman-FAITH said there was a need of corpus of at least Rs 2,500 crore for global branding budget to enable sub branding of three tourism segments -- Indian MICE, Indian adventure, Indian Heritage under the Incredible India main brand to enhance each of these verticals' global outreach.

''Not addressing any of these critical measures in the budget announcement has thrown the industry into a state of shock and deep dismay. The tourism, travel and hospitality industry is battling the worst in century crisis from the impact of Covid 19, revival from which will not be seen minimum for the next financial year till vaccination is fully undertaken with no observed side effects in all source and destination markets,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Modernas vaccine.The vaccines were transferred into the occupied West Bank and will be used by Palestinian Authority me...

US STOCKS-Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors monitored progress in talks over economic stimulus.Nine of the 11 major...

Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Modernas vaccine.The vaccines were transferred into the occupied West Bank and will be used by Palestinian Authority me...

Experts 'disappointed' over reduction in allocation to environment ministry

The Rs 230-crore reduction in the budgetary allocation to the environment ministry has drawn flak from environmentalists who say it may slow down or completely halt green initiatives.Besides the shrunk budget, they also feel that the Centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021