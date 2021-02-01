Spicejet plane carrying Bengal DGP makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

A Spicejet flight had to make anemergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Monday eveningwithin minutes of take-off after a technical glitch wasdetected mid-air, sources said.

There were 69 people on the Bagdogra-bound plane SG-275, including West Bengal's Director-General of PoliceVirendra and the state's security advisor Surajit KarPurkayastha, airport sources said.

All the passengers and crew members are safe, theysaid.

Soon after the take-off, minor smoke was seen in thecabin and the fire alarm went off, the sources said.

The pilots contacted the ATC and made the emergencylanding safely, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain theexact cause of the glitch, they added.

Alternative arrangements are being made for thepassengers, the sources said.