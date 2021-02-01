Left Menu

Spicejet plane carrying Bengal DGP makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:46 IST
Spicejet plane carrying Bengal DGP makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Spicejet flight had to make anemergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Monday eveningwithin minutes of take-off after a technical glitch wasdetected mid-air, sources said.

There were 69 people on the Bagdogra-bound plane SG-275, including West Bengal's Director-General of PoliceVirendra and the state's security advisor Surajit KarPurkayastha, airport sources said.

All the passengers and crew members are safe, theysaid.

Soon after the take-off, minor smoke was seen in thecabin and the fire alarm went off, the sources said.

The pilots contacted the ATC and made the emergencylanding safely, they said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain theexact cause of the glitch, they added.

Alternative arrangements are being made for thepassengers, the sources said.

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Modernas vaccine.The vaccines were transferred into the occupied West Bank and will be used by Palestinian Authority me...

US STOCKS-Wall St advances as small-time traders turn to silver

Wall Streets main indexes climbed on Monday following a steep sell-off last week, as a shift in the retail trading frenzy to silver drove up mining stocks and investors monitored progress in talks over economic stimulus.Nine of the 11 major...

Israel says supplied first COVID-19 vaccines to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it supplied the Palestinians with their first shipment of COVID-19 shots, totalling 2,000 doses of Modernas vaccine.The vaccines were transferred into the occupied West Bank and will be used by Palestinian Authority me...

Experts 'disappointed' over reduction in allocation to environment ministry

The Rs 230-crore reduction in the budgetary allocation to the environment ministry has drawn flak from environmentalists who say it may slow down or completely halt green initiatives.Besides the shrunk budget, they also feel that the Centre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021