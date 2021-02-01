Centre more than doubles allocation to Svamitva scheme to Rs 200 crore

The allocation to the Panchayati Raj Ministry for the year 2021-22 increased by more than 32 per cent to Rs 913.43 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday compared to the revised expenditure during the current financial year.

The major jump in the allocation was seen in the Svamitva scheme, which more than doubled to Rs 200 crore from Rs 79.65 crore in the current fiscal. The Svamitva scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last calendar year. It aims to provide the record of rights to village household owners in rural areas and issuance of property cards. It also enables monetization of rural residential assets for credit and other financial services.

As per the detailed financial statement, Rs 913.43 crore has been allocated to the Panchayati Raj Ministry for the year 2021-22, compared to the revised estimate of Rs 690 crore for the fiscal 2020-21. However, the budget estimate for the current fiscal was Rs 900.94 crore.

The government also increased allocation to the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan by nearly 19 per cent to Rs 593 crore for the next fiscal from Rs 499.94 crore this fiscal.

