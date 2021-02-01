Rajasthan Cong terms Union Budget 'disappointing', BJP applauds it

The Rajasthan Congress on Monday termed the Union Budget ''disappointing'', saying that it lacked vision to revive the country's economy while the BJP said the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses all sections of society.

The BJP's national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said the budget will meet the expectations of a self-reliant India.

The budget will write a new definition of development in the country as it has taken care of all sections of society, including farmers, youth, women, traders, tribals, she said in a statement.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the budget has covered all steps required for development of the country.

He said by increasing the 10 per cent export duty on cotton, farmers across the country will get a big benefit.

The Modi government at the Centre is doing crop procurement work on the MSP at a rapid pace due to which farmers were paid Rs 75,060 crore in 2020-21.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria said the budget will give a direction to the economic development of the country.

He said in the budget, the concept of transparency and corruption-free India has been strengthened.

On the other hand, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said the Union Budget is focused on promoting privatisation, but has nothing for farmer loans and MSP guarantee.

''The speech is focused on increasing privatisation in many areas including banking, electricity, insurance, shipping, including privatization of two state-run banks, giving port management in private hands. It had nothing for farmers loans and MSP guarantee,'' Pilot said.

He said Rajasthan has been ''disappointed'' with this budget.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra the budget has no formula to improve the country's economy.

''The Modi government has lost its credibility among the people. The budget presented today is not the general budget but the budget is for corporate houses. The government does not have a direction to improve the state of the economy,'' Dotasra claimed.

Criticising the budget, Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan Neeraj Dangi said, ''In the budget presented today, the central government has decided that it will sell airports, government banks, roads, electricity transmission lines, railways, warehouses, GAIL, Indian Oil Pipeline, general insurance and stadiums to the industrialists of their choice.'' PTI AG SNE

