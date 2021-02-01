Left Menu

Budget announcement contains several bold initiatives, says USIBC

USIBC stands ready to work with the Government of India in the next few weeks to maximise the positive economic and social impact of todays announcements in the year ahead, it said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-02-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 21:54 IST
Budget announcement contains several bold initiatives, says USIBC

The annual budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has several bold initiatives that set the tone for an accelerated post-pandemic economic recovery and new opportunities for India’s social development, the US-India Business Council said on Monday.

''While USIBC is still studying the details, we believe many of these measures will enhance confidence in India as a long-term destination for foreign investment and boost capital inflows,'' the USIBC said.

''Today’s budget announcement contained several bold initiatives that set the tone for an accelerated post-pandemic economic recovery and new opportunities for India’s social development,'' it said. ‘ Substantial commitments to increase public spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence should promote inclusive growth and job creation and enhance national security, helping to sustain India’s impressive economic resurgence, it said.

Plans to set up a new infrastructure development bank and sell brownfield infrastructure assets should create opportunities for US asset managers and pension funds to enhance sectors like logistics, transportation, energy and water, supporting India’s drive to become more productive, connected and sustainable, it noted.

''Raising the cap on FDI in the insurance sector lays the ground work for American insurance companies to enhance financial inclusion in India and provide Indians with more tools to protect themselves against risks to their lives and livelihoods,'' it said.

The USIBC is also eager to learn more about many of these proposed reforms to fully understand their impact, it said, noting that for foreign investment to flow into the insurance sector, the management and control safeguards need to strike the right balance.

''The plan to set up a bad bank for distressed assets could have a major impact on credit growth, the lifeblood of the economy. We’re also closely examining the tax and customs proposals to determine how they will affect India’s ability to integrate into global value chains—a critical requirement to enhance competitiveness and ensure its long-term prosperity,'' USIBC said.

''Finally, it's worth highlighting that there is also prudence backing this budget: Combined with a commitment to spend this year, Finance Minister Sitharaman identified a five-year plan to reduce the fiscal deficit to pre-pandemic levels. USIBC stands ready to work with the Government of India in the next few weeks to maximise the positive economic and social impact of today’s announcements in the year ahead,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 budget; Nearly 19 percent increase in capital outlay

The overall defence budget for 2021-22 was hiked marginally by around 1.4 percent but there was a nearly 19 percent rise in capital outlay for military modernisation even as official data showed that an additional unbudgeted Rs 20,776 crore...

Austria to loosen lockdown, allowing shops and schools to reopen

Austria said on Monday it will loosen its coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, switching to a nighttime curfew and letting non-essential shops and schools reopen despite infections remaining higher than the government would like.Only...

COVAX vaccine sharing scheme sent 'indicative volume' estimates of doses to 190 countries over weekend

The COVAX global vaccine sharing programme sent indicative volumes of estimated shots to 190 countries over the weekend, senior World Health Organization adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.These are subject to some change as we go forward...

Philippines' Duterte accuses European Union of holding vaccines hostage

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday accused the European Union of holding up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries and complained that less wealthy countries lacked the power to secure all they sought. This is a fight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021